Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to launch with more storage in some markets than in others – Notebookcheck.net

Last month, usually well-informed Roland Quandt published European prices for the Galaxy S22 series, consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. At the time, Quandt stated that the latter would be available with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, plus 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. However, the rumoured 1 TB storage option was missing.
Now, Quandt has clarified that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1 TB of storage, but only in some regions. Based on previous rumours, Europe could be one of the regions, although Quandt has not commented where we should expect to see the 1 TB option. Presumably, Samsung will sell the storage variant in its home market of South Korea at the very least.
For context, Quandt claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512 GB of storage would cost €1,449, €100 more expensive than the 256 GB version. Likewise, the 128 GB model is expected to retail for €1,249. If the 1 TB version does follow this €100 pattern, then it will come in at an eye-watering €1,549. For context, Apple charges €1,829 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 TB of storage.
All Galaxy S22 series devices will launch on February 9 at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is thought to be shipping first though, likely on February 25. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ may not ship until March 11.
