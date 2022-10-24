Flasko (FLSK) Becomes The Most Discussed Cryptocurrency Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Apecoin (APE) – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Crypto Journalist and Editor of guest articles in CoinPedia. I am also handling Outreach & Partnerships Manager. Contact me: [email protected]

Oct 23, 2022

The recent few months have been quite challenging for cryptocurrency investors because some of the well-doing cryptocurrencies in the past, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Apecoin (APE), are now struggling to deliver profits to investors.

With this, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Apecoin (APE) investors are looking for more innovative cryptocurrencies such as Flasko.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is No Longer A Profitable Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency came out when people were too excited to invest in meme coins. This is the main reason why thousands of investors have been waiting for Shiba Inu (SHIB) to be listed on Binance as well. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now gone, facing numerous struggles to ensure its survival. It looks like the hype for meme coins is over, and the investors don’t think that the value associated with Shiba Inu (SHIB) will go up in the near future.

Apecoin (APE) Continues To Drop

Apecoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency that created an ecosystem to support token owners. It was able to deliver community engagement to the next level. The Bored Ape Yacht Club holders played a major role in the success of Apecoin (APE) As a result, its value increased to $39 back in 2021. However, Apecoin (APE) is now dropping. The current trading price of Apecoin (APE) is just $5.16. This will continue to drop, and investors are not too sure whether to go ahead with investing their money in Apecoin (APE) or not.

Flasko (FLSK) Will Be A Great Alternative Investment

Flasko will surely be an excellent alternative investment that investors can consider. This alternative cryptocurrency is allowing people to invest in rare, expensive, and vintage champagne, wines, and whiskeys. Anyone who holds onto Flasko will be able to receive profits that come from the rising value of the cryptocurrency. Moreover, the physical bottles that back up NFT investments of Flasko can be delivered to the investor’s destination of choice.

The current presale price of Flasko is $0.065. This is expected to rise in early 2023, and anyone who invests in it right away will be able to receive benefits that come along with its 4,000% growth potential.

Website: https://flasko.io

Presale: https://presale.flasko.io

Telegram: https://t.me/flaskoio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flasko_io

Disclaimer: This is a press release post. Coinpedia does not endorse or is responsible for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Advertisement ×

Advertisement ×

Quick Updates on latest trends in financial services, fintech, digital strategy and more with our industry leading Fintech Channel.

Follow These Accounts For Inspiring Posts And Stories.

#Bitcoin’s Much-Awaited Comeback! $BTC Price Trying to Ignite Fresh Rally! Most #traders have been sitting on the… https://t.co/0BklThvMxM

source