Tesla update 2022.36 features new Energy App, Supercharger popular times – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s next update will be update 2022.36 instead of 2022.32. Tesla’s version naming is based on the year and the week number. So update 2022.36 would have been started around the 36th week of 2022.
Tesla traditionally releases an update every four weeks, but sometimes updates can take longer to develop, test, or fix bugs, causing the version number to fall behind the calendar.
Although it doesn’t happen too often, Tesla has skipped update version numbers in the past.
Given that we’re now in the 39th week of the year, Tesla has chosen to skip version 2022.32 and jump directly to 2022.36.
Update 2022.36 is right around the corner and we’re now having our first look at the features included in this update.
Tesla is adding support for a new language bringing its total to well beyond 20 now. Update 2022.36 introduces Lithuanian as a supported language for the vehicle’s on-screen controls.
About two years ago Tesla added the ability to notify you via your mobile phone if the car doors, trunk or windows were left open.
With 2022.32 they’re adding on to this feature and will now notify you if the car has been left unlocked.
If you have the walk-away lock feature turned on your vehicle automatically locks when you walk away if you’re using a phone key or key fob. You also have the option to exclude locking when at home.
When tapping on a Supercharger icon on the vehicle’s navigation system will reveal a pop-up that displays additional information about that Supercharger location.
Tesla already shows you the number of stalls available, the price and available amenities at the location.
With 2022.36 Tesla has redesigned the pop-up and will display historical usage for each Supercharger location.
It appears that Tesla will display typical usage for the location by providing an hourly analysis of how busy the Supercharger typically is at certain times of the day.
This feature should let us easily view the busiest times at Superchargers, letting us plan our charging stops a little better.
The biggest feature of 2022.36 is by far a new energy graph.
Tesla has made tremendous improvements around its energy predictions in the last few updates and although they haven’t changed the UI of the energy graph, it has resulted in much more accurate predictions that now take wind, humidity, the number of occupants, phone charging and more into account when predicting energy usage.
With 2022.36 Tesla delivers a brand new energy app that shows much more detail on how the vehicle is using energy.
The new Model S and Model X haven’t had the energy graph available and now this may explain why. Tesla has likely been working on this new energy graph for a while and didn’t want to spend time adapting the old app to fit the new vehicles. The new vehicles may finally receive an energy app with this update.
The new energy graph will not only let you view the energy the vehicle is using while driving but also the amount of energy that was used while the vehicle was parked.
Whether the vehicle is driving or parked, you’ll now be able to see a complete breakdown of all the different systems in the vehicle and how much energy they’ve used. Unfortunately, Tesla doesn’t display energy used in kW, but in percentage.
The vehicle will also provide suggestions on how to improve efficiency.
At the top of the energy graph where you normally have Consumption and Trip, you’ll now have a new option called Park which displays energy used while parked.
The consumption screen looks similar to the way it did before. It displays the vehicle’s energy usage on a graph over a chosen distance.
However, the Park and Trip views have been completely revamped.
On the Park screen, the vehicle will display various vehicle components and their energy usage. For example, the vehicle will break down its energy usage over several categories including the vehicle’s screen, vehicle pre-conditioning, cabin overheat protection, Sentry Mode and mobile app usage and more.
Next to each category, the vehicle will display the percentage of the energy used for the feature and how it compares to the rest of the fleet. This could be helpful to let you know whether the amount of energy used for that feature is in line with expectations.
You’ll also be able to change the timeframe since the last departure or other periods.
Similar to the Park screen, the new Trip screen also displays a breakdown of energy used across different vehicle systems, although it also adds a graph at the top, similar to what’s available in the vehicle today.
The graph will automatically change colors, not based on the battery state of charge, but dependent on whether the vehicle used more or less energy in the given segment of the route when compared to its predictions.
Underneath the graph, Tesla will display the amount of energy used for driving, climate, battery conditioning, altitude, and other systems.
In addition to displaying the percent of the energy used for each system, Tesla will also compare your usage to its prediction and the percentage difference above or below the prediction.
You can read more about the new Energy App and watch a video of the new app in action in our exclusive first look at the new feature here.
There could be other features in the 2022.36 update that aren’t mentioned here and we’ll have to wait a little longer to see whether there are any additional features.
The biggest update in this release appears to be the new energy app and many owners will be thrilled with its release.
We may start seeing 2022.36 going out to the public in the next couple of weeks. You can also view the release notes for 2022.36.
The suspense continues. The long-awaited Full Self Driving Beta Version 10.69.3 should be arriving any day now. Yes, you’ve read that before. While it can be frustrating to some, it should demonstrate just how important this update is for Tesla. Elon Musk has already stated his confidence in the update and believes FSD is safer than human drivers.
Musk also announced during the third quarter earnings call that every FSD subscriber in the U.S. and Canada will get access to the program before the end of the year. That means the number of FSD vehicles operating is about to skyrocket. With regulators watching the program closely, Tesla must double and triple-check everything. When asked when FSD was coming, Musk tweeted, “Next week. It’s actually a major release, so a lot more internal testing is needed before going to public beta.”
Perhaps it’s the decimals that are throwing people off. Usually, updates with two or more decimals are small that address minor bugs or allow access to slight enhancements. Given the long list of tweets Tesla’s CEO has published promising significant developments, this update could be better suited to be a new number, like 11. However, Musk tweeted earlier this month, “10.69.3 will actually be a major upgrade. We’re keeping .69 just because haha.”
Many observers expected the “major upgrade” shortly after A.I. Day 2022 on September 30. Unfortunately, FSD enhancements played second fiddle to the unveiling of Optimus, the humanoid robot. Nevertheless, it was still impressive for the Autopilot program and the engineers behind the scenes. Tesla’s director of the Autopilot program, Ashok Elluswamy, said, “FSD beta software is quite capable of driving the car. It should be able to navigate from parking lot to parking lot, city street driving, stopping for traffic lights and stops signs, negotiating with objects at intersections, making turns and so on.”
FSD Beta 10.69.3 has been eagerly awaited every week since, as the tweets continue to pile up. Musk also doubled down on the improvements of the next FSD during the recent earnings call. He is sure that Tesla is well on its way to being fully autonomous and is preparing to challenge regulators to prove that this program will make roads safer. “Certainly, without a question whatsoever in my mind, next year. I think we’ll also have enough data next year to be able to show to regulators that the car is safer than the average human,” said Musk.
Tesla has traditionally released FSD Beta updates toward the end of the week. It’s possible we may see the first sightings of this beta this coming weekend when Tesla releases it to employees. Tesla will then slowly release to existing testers.
It’s almost certain that FSD Beta 10.69.3 will be based on update 2022.28 or 2022.36, which means that it will also bring some big features that are outside of FSD Beta.
Features such as Tesla Profile syncing, improved Blind Spot Camera placement which was a part of 2022.24 and Alternate routes, the ability to minimize Tesla Theater and more.
If FSD Beta 10.69.3 is based on 2022.36 then it’ll include the widely popular improvements to the Energy App, the ability to customize Cabin Overheat Protection and the ability to view the vehicle’s ETA and media player details in the Tesla app.
This will be a big update for sure, not only for the improvements to FSD Beta, but all the additional features beta users have been without for the last couple of months.
Tesla has reversed its most recent price hikes across the board in China — cutting the cost of some models by 5 to 10 percent.
Just last month the company started offering incentives to those who bought Tesla’s insurance. Observers speculate this could signal the beginning of the price war in the country as numerous electric vehicle makers are jousting for the top spot. The implications could be far-reaching as more companies are building EVs, and a recession is looming. Price will be the number one factor for many considering an EV.
Reuters reports Tesla stated, “it was adjusting prices in line with costs. Capacity utilization at its Shanghai Gigafactory has improved, while the supply chain remains stable despite the impact on the economy of China’s stringent zero-COVID restrictions, leading to lower costs.” However, the report also claims that retail sales numbers are down, and electric car demand has also slowed.
Interestingly, the slash in prices was reported by The Paper, a Chinese digital newspaper, a month ago. But the media outlet later reported that Tesla China responded to their story, saying “Rumors, false news,” and that customer service “has not received relevant notices.” The drop in prices was remarkably close to the decreases that were rumored a month ago.
There’s been no speculation of a price cut in North America; in fact, the demand remains high with long waiting lists. Elon Musk said during the third quarter earnings call that he doesn’t see that slowing down. He said every vehicle they make would be sold. However, Elon did comment on Twitter back in July of this year saying that Tesla can lower its prices if ‘inflation calms down.’ We’ll have to wait and see if Tesla reduces their prices in any other regions.
However, he did discuss creating a new vehicle that many believe could be the Model 2. This Model is expected to be less expensive, therefore being more competitive with companies who are offering EVs at cheaper prices.
While Tesla is the EV giant in North America, and much of the world, it is third place in China. BYD Motor and SAIC-GM-Wuling are the leaders in that country, but Tesla is gaining. The Shanghai factory is producing 22,000 units per week, a jump of nearly 5,000 since June. The company delivered more than 83,000 vehicles last month, the highest output since the factory open in 2019.
China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) told Reuters the price reductions highlight the looming recession and the industry-wide slowdown that is expected in the EV industry in China. Shi Ji, an analyst with CMBI said, “The price cuts underscore the possible price war, which we have been emphasizing since August.” Some Twitter users are posting screenshots of wait lists developing in China just hours after the prices were dropped.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.1.
The suspense continues. The long-awaited Full Self Driving Beta Version 10.69.3 should be arriving any day now. Yes, …
Tesla has reversed its most recent price hikes across the board in China – cutting the cost of some models by 5 to …
Tesla is set to begin production of the Cybertruck at Giga Texas in mid-2023, a timeline that was reaffirmed during T…
Not many details have been revealed about Tesla’s next-generation FSD hardware, but news out of China suggests that t…
Tesla has grown at an incredible rate, but according to Elon Musk, we haven’t seen anything yet. So the company’s CEO…
Tesla just introduced two new paint colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Giga Berlin specifically built a uni…
Tesla’s new vehicle development team is working on what could be the next big thing. But the next Tesla won’t jus…
Elon Musk is quite a salesperson, but on December 1, 2022, Tesla’s CEO will take on the role of sales and delivery …
You get FSD! You Get FSD! Everybody gets FSD! For those waiting, Elon Musk’s Full Self Driving announcement may have …
Tesla pushed version 4.14.1 of its mobile app yesterday. The update was only expected to be bug fixes, but a deeper d…
The idea would be to employ the internal camera of the M3/MY to support conference calling. Have specific platform suppo…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
Elon Musk is a diligent leader who is dedicated to achieving a more sustainable future for mankind. In Tesla’s earl…
Teslas have a wide array of entertainment options from Netflix to Caraoke to a growing list of video games. Sky Force R…
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
We may all be familiar with the need to reset our PCs or phones. They may freeze or just not operate properly sometimes.…
Sentry mode, was originally depicted on the in vehicle display as HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey. Since the…
Not many details have been revealed about Tesla’s next-generation FSD hardware, but news out of China suggests that t…
Tesla has grown at an incredible rate, but according to Elon Musk, we haven’t seen anything yet. So the company’s CEO…
Tesla just introduced two new paint colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Giga Berlin specifically built a uni…
Tesla’s new vehicle development team is working on what could be the next big thing. But the next Tesla won’t jus…
Elon Musk is quite a salesperson, but on December 1, 2022, Tesla’s CEO will take on the role of sales and delivery …
You get FSD! You Get FSD! Everybody gets FSD! For those waiting, Elon Musk’s Full Self Driving announcement may have …
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
The suspense continues. The long-awaited Full Self Driving Beta Version 10.69.3 should be arriving any day now. Yes, …
Tesla has reversed its most recent price hikes across the board in China – cutting the cost of some models by 5 to …
Tesla is set to begin production of the Cybertruck at Giga Texas in mid-2023, a timeline that was reaffirmed during T…
Not many details have been revealed about Tesla’s next-generation FSD hardware, but news out of China suggests that t…
Tesla has grown at an incredible rate, but according to Elon Musk, we haven’t seen anything yet. So the company’s CEO…
Tesla just introduced two new paint colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Giga Berlin specifically built a uni…
Tesla’s new vehicle development team is working on what could be the next big thing. But the next Tesla won’t jus…
Elon Musk is quite a salesperson, but on December 1, 2022, Tesla’s CEO will take on the role of sales and delivery …
You get FSD! You Get FSD! Everybody gets FSD! For those waiting, Elon Musk’s Full Self Driving announcement may have …
Tesla pushed version 4.14.1 of its mobile app yesterday. The update was only expected to be bug fixes, but a deeper d…
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.1.
One of the new Model S’s spotlight features is its ability to shift automatically into Park, Reverse and Drive. This …
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
We may all be familiar with the need to reset our PCs or phones. They may freeze or just not operate properly sometimes.…
Tesla AI lead, Andrej Karpathy gave a really great interview on the Robot Brains podcast recently. If you follow Tesla’…
There’s an article in “The Drive” that’s been repeated in other media. Here’s a link if you want to read the …
The Foot of Cupid will immediately drop down the length of the screen, pushing the “About your Tesla” menu out of the wa…
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla update 2022.36 features new Energy App, Supercharger popular times – Not a Tesla App
Tesla’s next update will be update 2022.36 instead of 2022.32. Tesla’s version naming is based on the year and the week number. So update 2022.36 would have been started around the 36th week of 2022.