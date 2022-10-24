How Much Is Netflix? Price Breakdown by Subscription Plan – GOBankingRates

Banking

When it comes to streaming movies, TV shows and even documentaries, Netflix is a top-choice platform. Netflix has become a giant in the entertainment industry, after starting as a DVD delivery service back in the ’90s.

See: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

If you’re looking to subscribe to a streaming service, you may have been wondering: How much does Netflix cost?

Here’s a guide to Netflix prices for each of the subscription plans, including a new ad-supported option that will be available starting in November.

Netflix announced on Oct. 13 that it will launch its new Basic With Ads plan on Nov. 3 in the U.S. With this plan, which will cost $6.99 per month, subscribers will have access to HD streaming on one screen at a time. According to Netflix, you can expect to watch four to five minutes of ads per hour, on average, with this plan.

If you’re interested in subscribing to this plan, keep in mind that certain TV shows and movies won’t be included with this option because of licensing issues. You also won’t be able to download Netflix content to your device.

At $9.99 a month, this is the cheapest Netflix subscription. You can only stream on one screen at a time with the basic plan. Plus, you only get standard definition — there is no high definition for this plan.

You can also download shows and movies right to a single device so you can watch them later.

For $15.49 a month, you get to stream on up to two screens at once. With the Standard subscription plan, you also get access to HD streaming.

You can also download your favorite shows and movies to up to two devices with this subscription tier.

The Premium subscription plan costs $19.99 a month. It’s the highest-priced plan, but you can stream on up to four screens simultaneously. Aside from HD, you also get to stream in 4K Ultra HD.

Under the Premium plan, you can download your favorite shows and movies to up to four devices for hours of offline entertainment.

Netflix is similar to other streaming services. One of its biggest competitors at the moment is HBO Max. Still, Netflix remains a top choice for many because it’s affordable, it allows 4K streaming and users can access a broader library of films.

Additionally, Netflix still offers its DVD delivery service in the U.S.

Netflix’s DVD and Blu-ray rental service is available at DVD.com. The service lets you hold on to your rentals for an unlimited period, so you won’t have to worry about late fees or keep track of due dates. Once you send a disc back, Netflix will send you another one from your list. Here’s the cost for each plan:

Netflix does not offer any plans that bundle together access to its streaming service and to DVD rentals. If you want both, you’ll need to subscribe to separate streaming and DVD plans.

Streaming movies and shows on Netflix is one of the best ways to keep yourself entertained. With competitive prices, you get to choose a monthly plan that works best for you. Before signing up, compare its features with those offered by other streaming services, such as Hulu, Paramount+ or Disney+, so you can choose the option that best suits your needs.

Information is accurate as of Oct. 18, 2022.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by any entity covered in this article. Any opinions, analyses, reviews, ratings or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any entity named in this article.

