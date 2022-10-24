BNB Faucet – Here's How You Can Get Free BNB on Testnet – CoinCodex

A BNB faucet is a website that will send you a small amount of testnet BNB coins for free. If you’re looking to get some mainnet BNB coins for free, you’re out of luck. Crypto faucets that provide mainnet coins are usually only available for small market cap cryptocurrencies that are in their relatively early stages of developments. In fact, in the early days of Bitcoin, it was even possible to get some free BTC using a Bitcoin faucet.

While faucets are certainly cool, don’t expect to get anything of real economic value from them. When it comes to popular coins, faucets are only available on testnet. This is also the case for BNB. Technically, it is possible to get some free BNB through a Binance Smart Chain faucet, but the coins you will get are testnet coins which don’t have economic value.

In this article, we’ll show you the process of using a BNB testnet faucet to get some free testnet BNB for use on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) testnet. The BSC faucet is only available on testnet. If anyone is telling you that they will give you mainnet BNB tokens for free, you’re likely dealing with a scammer and you should proceed with extreme caution.

The Binance Smart Chain testnet is a blockchain that’s designed to simulate the conditions on the main BSC network. Developers can use the testnet to try out decentralized applications and test their functionality before they are deployed on the mainnet. Coins on the Binance Smart Chain testnet have no economic value, and you can’t sell them for real money anywhere.

The first thing you’ll need to do to receive testnet BNB tokens is to set up a wallet. We’ll be using the MetaMask wallet in this example. By default, the MetaMask wallet doesn’t provide Binance Smart Chain as an option, but you can easily use your MetaMask wallet to connect to BSC.

First, click your avatar in MetaMask to open up the menu and go to “Settings”. Then, click “Networks”.



Now, you’re ready to add a network.



Here is the information you need to add the Binance Smart Chain testnet to your MetaMask wallet.

Input the necessary information and press “Save”. After you’re done, your MetaMask wallet will be capable of connecting to the BSC testnet.



Now, it’s actually time to get some testnet BNB from the official BSC testnet faucet. Head over to testnet.binance.org/faucet-smart/.

The site will ask you for a quick verification—this is done to prevent bots from flooding the faucet with requests for tokens. After completing the verification, you will be able to input your BSC testnet address to receive test tokens.



After pasting in your address, click on the “Give me BNB” button and select 0.5 BNB. You should receive your testnet funds in your testnet wallet shortly after.



Now, you can use your testnet BNB to play around with applications on the BSC testnet. You can use the BNB faucet for gas to pay gas fees on the testnet.

Keep track of your holdings and explore over 10,000 cryptocurrencies

CoinCodex is a cryptocurrency data website tracking 20984 cryptocurrencies trading on 408 exchanges.

© 2022 CoinCodex. All rights reserved.

source