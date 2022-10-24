Crypto News Update: Blockchain Technologies Defaults On $3.4 Mn Loan, Stan Launches NFT Platform – Outlook India

Blockchain Technologies defaults on DeFi loan, Stan launches first-of-its-kind NFT Platform that offers interactive perks to NFT holders, Uniswap, a decentralised exchange, launched on Statknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 solution.

Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?

Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva

From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.

Shiva resonates at various levels among underprivileged communities in God’s Own Country, writes Keli Ramachandran

Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 12:59 pm

Blockchain Technologies is the latest firm to join the list of the defaulted crypto firms; Stan launched a new NFT platform that offers perks such as Instagram shout-outs, talk shows, and meet-ups to NFT holders. In addition, Uniswap has entered the StarkNet; now, the decentralised exchange will be easier to access on StarkNert, the faster and cheaper version of the Ethereum network.

TrueFi

Blockchain Technologies, a crypto and Web3 investment firm, defaulted on a loan of Binance USD stablecoin worth $3.4 million provided by TrueFi, a DeFi lending protocol.

The DeFi lending protocol announced on Sunday that Blockchain Technologies, a South Korean firm, has been served a "Notice of Default" when they missed a scheduled payment.

Blockchain Technologies is now the latest addition to the list of crypto firms that have defaulted on loans this year, like Voyager, Celsius, and Three Arrow Capital. At first, TrueFi tried to work an out-of-court settlement with Blockchain technologies but then decided that a court-supervised debt collection would be in the best interest of the involved stakeholders.

Stan Launches NFT Platform

Stan, a Bengaluru-based firm, has launched a new Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) platform. The platform will showcase NFTs and Limited Digital Collectibles' (LDC) Collection, made in collaboration with more than 50 well-known gaming creators and esports athletes in India.

Stan will launch several in-app NFT drops and NFT sales for each signed creator. By buying an NFT, the buyer would be eligible to get access to a variety of perks such as Instagram shout-outs, talk shows, meetups, play-a-match with a creator live on stream, access to Creators' Guild, personalized messages from the athlete/creator, and many more! Furthermore, these NFTs can be withdrawn, sold, or traded in NFT marketplaces like OpenSea.

Uniswap Launches On StarNet

Nethermind, an Ethereum development company, has unveiled the "transpired and compiled" decentralised exchange (DEX) Uniswap v3 on "Warp" — a project meant to allow Ethereum users to swap tokens on the StarkNet. This Ethereum layer-2 solution is faster and cheaper than the main network.

"We will continue working hard on features and repeat this experiment with a few other protocols, bringing new protocols to StarkNet at warp speed." Said the Nethermind community in a blog post.

Draper Labs Bans Russian Accounts

After the European Union (EU) imposed additional sanctions on Russia and its citizens, Flow blockchain developers Dapper Labs blocked all Russian accounts.

"It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account, or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia, irrespective of the amount of the wallet." Said Draper Labs in a press release.

Russian users affected by the partial suspension will be unable to buy, sell, or give away digital collectables. In addition, they won't be able to withdraw fiat currency or make purchases using existing balances in their Dapper accounts.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source