Nothing Phone (1) review: eye-catching smartphone is a decent all-rounder for less than €500 – Buzz.ie

Three months later and Nothing Phone (1) has stood the test of time and remains one of the best mid-range handsets of 2022

I’ve been using the Nothing Phone (1) on and off for three months and regard it as one of the most fun handsets of 2022, alongside Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Nothing Phone (1) does not fold like those other two devices, but it's got a unique semi-transparent design, eye-catching Glyph interface and quirky analogue electronics-inspired ringtones.

It is competing in a packed lower-mid-price smartphone market but it’s fair to say that it gives devices such as Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A53 and OnePlus Nord 2T a huge run for their money.

And over the past few months, there have been some excellent software upgrades which have improved the camera experience.

The semi-transparent design of Phone (1) gets huge attention when used in public, especially when you lie it on its front.

That’s because beneath the glass is a multi-layered back plate design with a central circle marking the phone’s wireless charging coil, some carefully positioned screws and a bottom part modelled on a New York City subway map that some people think looks like an elephant.

You don’t so much see the phone’s inner construction as get a hint of it.

The Glyph interface is essentially a unique pattern of white LED strips made up of more than 900 LEDs. They can flash in time with ringtones and notifications or illuminate while the phone is charging.

You can even use them as a makeshift fill light. Individually, the strips are the letters C, G, an exclamation mark and a forward slash.

The Glyph interface and transparent design won’t appeal to everyone, but I find them fun and would argue that whether you like them or not, you can’t call them boring.

The retro analogue sound effects that play along with the flashing lights are, according to the firm, inspired by the classic Nintendo Entertainment System and Casio electronic watches. I love them and see huge potential in this area if Nothing hooks up with techno DJs such as Richie Hawtin or Matador.

You can easily assign unique light patterns and/or sound effects to your favourite contacts.

Being able to set a specific light pattern for specific contacts is useful, as is the option to turn off notification sounds when you place the phone face down. The idea is you can decide if the notification is worth checking before you pick up the phone.

The design and build of the handset remind me of the latest iPhones (that’s a compliment), and I applaud both the meticulously symmetrical bezel and the use of recycled aluminium for the frame.

Some won’t like the flat sides especially if they use the phone without a case, but I am a fan.

The phone is available in black or white options.

This may be a sub-€500 phone but it does not feel mid-range in everyday use.

Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, a reliable SoC that’s more than capable enough for most smartphone users.

It’s zippy and responsive in everyday use and benchmark scores place it standing tall alongside other devices in this price bracket with the exception of iPhone SE, by far the most powerful mid-range phone you can buy.

This plus version of the 778G chip is a relatively new update that supports wireless charging.

The firm’s own OS is a stripped back version of Android that works fluidly, and I like the dot-based font used throughout the OS. I am also a fan of the audio recording app, which is styled like a vintage tape recorder.

There are not enough uniquely Nothing features yet but the ability to increase the size of an app on your home screen and the simplified notifications menu are both welcome.

Only Google’s apps are pre-installed (although you could argue there are more of them than most people need, but that’s a Google issue and not Nothing’s fault).

The device uses fast UFS 3.1 storage.

The 6.55in OLED display is bright and sharp, with vibrant colours and HDR10+ support.

It has an average maximum brightness of 500 nits and a peak max brightness of 1,200 nits.

The 120Hz refresh rate delivers super smooth animations, scrolling and browsing.

It is not an adaptive LTPO panel so the refresh rate sits at either 60Hz or 120Hz. This means the screen is not as battery efficient as devices with LTPO panels.

The cameras are capable with the wide-angle lens delivering pleasing images with generally decent exposure, colour and contrast.

This shooter uses the same 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the Oppo Find X5 Pro which costs more than twice as much as Phone (1).

However, the 50MP ultawide uses a smaller Samsung JN1 sensor which is in the OnePlus 10 Pro and it relies on good lighting conditions to deliver the goods.

Nothing’s first attempt at image processing software does an impressive job, mind you, although it is not yet at the standards of flagships from Apple, Google and Samsung.

And since the phone was first released there have been a number of improvements to the camera software that have resulted in more natural skin tones on selfies, improved nightlife shots, better HDR and, crucially, more consistent colour quality between the two cameras.

Video captured on the main wide-angle lens – which is capped at 4K, 30fps – has reliable stabilisation.

I am a fan of the selfie camera which does a consistently pleasing job.

The power pack is 4500 mAh and lasts all day some days, depending on usage. I ran out of juice early in the evening a few times during intensive testing but on more average usage days the device still had 10 per cent in the tank at midnight from an 8am start.

Phone (1) supports 15w wireless charging and 33w wired charging but there is no charging brick in the box.

The device also supports 5w wireless charging so you can use it to top up your earphones in an emergency.

Phone (1) has a haptic engine that offers strong and precise haptics with vibrations turned on.

The phone is IP53 rated for water and dust resistance.

There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the screen that I have found to be fast and reliable.

There are dual stereo speakers that offer pleasing sound quality and volume although the levels are a little unbalanced.

Screen protection is Gorilla Glass 5 on front and rear.

There’s Nothing to fault here, when you take the phone’s price into consideration as it does everything reasonably well.

This is a great opening salvo from Carl Pei’s new company.

Nothing Phone (1) costs €499 (256GB storage/8GB RAM) from nothing.tech. You can also get a 128GB/8GB model for €469 and a 256GB/12GB model for €549.

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm

Weight: 193.5g

Display: 6.55in, 2400×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

Storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Rear cameras: 50MP, f/1.9 OIS, wide-angle and 50MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide-angle

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging: 33w wired, 15w wireless

Connectivity: WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

