MacOS Ventura Beta 4 Available to Download – OSXDaily



Apple has released the fourth beta version of macOS Ventura beta to users enrolled in the beta testing programs.

MacOS Ventura beta 4 is available now for registered developers, and the public beta build will likely soon follow.



Anyone actively running the macOS Ventura beta can find the macOS Ventura 13 beta 4 download available from the  Apple menu > System Settings > Software Update.

If the update doesn’t appear right away, try quitting and relaunching System Settings.



MacOS Ventura brings new features and some changes to the Mac. The Mac can now use an iPhone as an external web cam, Stage Manager offers a new multitasking interface with grouped windows, the Mail app has gained features to schedule emails and has improved search, Messages has gained the ability to edit sent messages, you can now HandOff FaceTime calls, the Weather app and Clock app have arrived on the Mac, System Preferences has been redesigned and renamed as System Settings, amongst other changes and adjustments to the upcoming Mac operating system.

Apple developers can install Ventura dev beta right now and anyone can install the macOS Ventura public beta too if they’re feeling brave enough to do so. Beta system software is notoriously buggy and less stable however, so it’s recommended to do so on a secondary Mac that is not your primary work device.

You will need a macOS Ventura compatible Mac if you wish to run macOS Ventura either as a beta, or as the final release later in the year.

Apple has said the final version of macOS Ventura will be released this fall.

And in other beta news, Apple released new versions of iOS 16 beta and iPadOS 16 beta today as well.

