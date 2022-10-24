What's the next big Cryptocurrency – Avalanche, Ripple, and Rocketize? – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 19 October 2022 • 18:37

The cryptocurrency market is booming. New coins are added to the crypto space daily. Some experts refer to the coin market as the financial market with the most trading alternatives. But only a few names manage to reach their potential. These projects are usually characterised by impressive utility, flawless architecture, and a roadmap to sustain long-term growth.

It makes plenty of sense to purchase a reliable crypto project. These types of projects have the potential to grow and take over the crypto space. Are you looking for the next big cryptocurrency to explode in the coin market? This piece contains essential details.

Created by Ava Labs in New York, Avalanche is a DeFi project on a mission to reach the top. This DeFi project may have arrived about seven years after Ethereum, but people can’t help but compare both projects. Avalanche is a decentralized protocol that uses quick confirmation times with scaling capabilities to process transactions quickly.



Avalanche is an innovative project with the capacity to process at least 4,500 transactions per second. Today, Avalanche is the 17th largest cryptocurrency worldwide. Since its launch in 2020, Avalanche has become one of the largest blockchains worldwide. This decentralized protocol is capable of working with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Avalanche’s blockchain is thrilling, and you’ll find some of Ethereum’s popular projects. Some of these projects include Aave and Sushiswap.

Because Avalanche is built across three blockchains, it can offer rapid transaction times. The three chains on Avalanche are; C, X, and P chain. The C-chain host’s Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. It’s the digital location where transactions occur on this decentralized protocol.

Ripple has been on the coin market for a relatively long time. It’s been able to maintain its position at the top of the coin market due to its unique utility. Unlike decentralized protocols that focus on being a store of value, Ripple is interested in helping users process transactions. Some experts have even likened Ripple’s operations to SWIFT’s popular payment platform.

One of the best things to note about Ripple is that it can support different currencies. Whether cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies, this decentralized blockchain has got it covered.

The development team at Rocketize has succeeded in creating a meme coin that anyone would be thrilled to be a part of. While most people prefer to steer clear of meme coins, deeper research into Rocketize and its capabilities will reveal vital information. Yes, Rocketize is a meme coin. But it’s also a sign of how far the meme sector has come.



Rocketize is a meme coin that also wishes to introduce meme lovers to the DeFi sector. This is the real meme coin that will explode your portfolio. Unlike most meme coins that manage to have one utility, there are many reasons why you wish to be a part of Rocketize.

Rocketize will create an ecosystem where users can enjoy DeFi features. This deflationary token will continue to decrease, increasing its demand. Immediately after the launch, there will be a 50% token burn too. It will propel the growth of this project

Another interesting aspect to Rocketize is that it’s a user-centric token. This community of users is referred to as Atomic Nation. Future developments on this project will be able decided through token governance. JATO is the currency that powers this blockchain. Users will be allowed to vote depending on the amount of JATO tokens they have. This coin’s success has been able to enjoy comes from its commitment to the Rocketize project. In addition, Rocketize plans to support the production of NFTs.

Rocketize Token (JATO)

Presale: http://rocket.rocketize.io/

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

Share this story

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Known as the PEOPLE’S PAPER, Euro Weekly News is the leading English language newspaper in Spain. And it’s FREE!

Covering the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, Almeria, Axarquia, Mallorca and beyond, EWN supports and inspires the individuals, neighbourhoods, and communities we serve, by delivering news with a social conscience. Whether it’s local news in Spain, UK news or international stories, we are proud to be the voice for the expat communities who now call Spain home.

With around half a million print readers a week and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN has the biggest readership of any English language newspaper in Spain. The paper prints over 150 news stories a week with many hundreds more on the web – no one else even comes close.

Our publication has won numerous awards over the last 25 years including Best Free Newspaper of the Year (Premios AEEPP), Company of the Year (Costa del Sol Business Awards) and Collaboration with Foreigners honours (Mijas Town Hall). All of this comes at ZERO cost to our readers. All our print and online content always has been and always will be FREE OF CHARGE.

© 2022 EWN Media. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Supported by SST.

Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!

By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.

source