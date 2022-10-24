BTC, ETH and ETC Price Analysis for October 22 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with a bounce back on the cryptocurrency market as all the top 10 coins are in the green area.



The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.



The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) might have fixed above the $19,000 zone, which means that bulls are not ready to give up so easily. If the situation remains the same, the main crypto might grow to the $19,500-$19,600 zone next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,186 at press time.

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.65%.



Despite today’s rise, Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading in the wide range between the support at $1,218 and the resistance at $1,407. One could talk about midterm growth if the price can get to the $1,350 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $1,308.50 at press time.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained the most value today, rocketing by 7%.



On the daily chart, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has returned to the bullish zone. At the moment, one should pay attention to the closure. If it happens around the $23 level, the growth may continue to the $24 zone by the end of the month.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $23.12 at press time.

