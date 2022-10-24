After Shiba INU(SHIB), Will TerraClassic(LUNC) be Listed on Robinhood? – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Qadir Ak is the founder of Coinpedia. He has over a decade of experience writing about technology and has been covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2010. He has also interviewed a few prominent experts within the cryptocurrency space.

Oct 18, 2022

The TerraClassic price has recently been in the spotlight as the LUNC and USTC prices appear to be quite bullish. While the USTC price appeared to be confident in regaining its peg, the stablecoin has once again scrambled into the deep bearish well. Woefully, market conditions have deteriorated in the last 3 to 4 days, dragging the price below $0.00027 at the moment.

Despite the fact that market conditions are not favorable to bulls, interest in listing the TerraClassic cryptocurrency on Robinhood has emerged in the space.

Shiba Army had previously launched a campaign to list the token on Robinhood, and the asset was live for trading on the platform after 6 months. Therefore, if the campaign is pretty strong enough, LUNC may also be listed on Robinhood soon.

However, this does not change the fact that the SHIB price was merely influenced by the listing, and thus a larger variation in the LUNC price cannot be expected either.

