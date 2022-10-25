Staff Enrichment offerings slated for Oct. 18-19 – UNCSA – UNCSA

Top Searches:

October Staff Enrichment time from 10 a.m.-noon and from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19. Staff can choose to do self- or team-directed professional development or participate in the Quality Workplace offerings.

Where noted, some of the events are open to faculty and students too.

We are trying something different this month. Instead of registering for a Staff Enrichment offering, simply select the Add to Calendar button for the offerings in which you will be attending. You can add it to your calendar and receive links to online offerings in the calendar invite.

10-11 a.m. Container Garden with Jordan Jones. Jones will be demonstrating how you can use winter annuals, herbs, vegetables and perennials to create a nice flower pot for seasonal color throughout the winter. (In-person. Meet in Daniels Plaza. )

10-11 a.m. Spending Plans and Strategies with Lacey Hayes of SECU. Join the State Employees Credit Union for tips on dealing with higher costs and inflation, what does it take to manage monthly expenses and develop a realistic spending plan. (Teams online)

11 a.m.-noon Behind the Scenes Dance Costume Shop with Marissa McCullough. While visiting the Dance Costume Shop guests will learn about the work involved in costuming each performance season of the School of Dance. They will converse with Director and Designer Marissa McCullough, tour the storage facility, and examine tutus from ballets such as The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty. Please meet outside of the Dance Costume Shop’s exterior door, located between the High School dorms and deMille Theater. (In-person)



2-3 p.m. Consumer Fraud and IT Theft with Lacey Hayes of SECU. Join the State Employees Credit Union to become aware of scams and warning signs related to Identity Theft and Consumer Fraud. Learn what to do if you become a victim. (Teams online)



3-4 p.m. An engaging conversation about engagement using Microsoft 365 & Yammer! With Steve Cochrane. Come and join this engaging conversation about what’s possible using Microsoft 365 and Yammer. We’ll touch on ways to engage across Microsoft 365 and Introduce you to the new Yammer and Viva Engage. (Teams Online)



10-11 a.m. Spanish-English Conversation Meetup. Students, faculty and staff are welcome to this bilingual conversation group. This month we’ll meet in the Pickle Jar. Whether you learned your second language years ago, are studying using a language app or are interested in learning a second language, this no-pressure meetup will be a fun way to meet the bilingual campus community. Come and say hola (hello)! (Meet in the Pickle Jar.)

11 a.m.-noon. Craft Circle in the Makerspace. Staff, faculty or students are invited to drop in and gather for an hour of crafting. All skill levels in any craft. Even if you don’t have a craft in progress, come and explore the Library Makerspace to see how you can use the equipment in your crafting. (Located on the Library 1st floor and down the hallway from the restrooms is the Makerspace.)

11 a.m.-noon Consumer Fraud and IT Theft with Lacey Hayes of SECU.(Repeat from Tuesday) Join the State Employees Credit Union to become aware of scams and warning signs related to Identity Theft and Consumer Fraud. Learn what to do if you become a victim. (Teams online)



Noon-2 p.m. Benefits Open Enrollment In-Person Assistance with HR staff. Come to the Library Computer Lab Room 2209 for help enrolling in your 2023 benefits. You will need to know single-sign-on login credentials. If you don’t know your login credentials, stop by the Help Desk on the Library First floor. (In-person Library 2nd floor computer lab.)



2-3 p.m. Spending Plans and Strategies with Lacey Hayes of SECU. (Repeat from Tuesday) Join the State Employees Credit Union for tips on dealing with higher costs and inflation, what does it take to manage monthly expenses and develop a realistic spending plan. (Teams online)



3-4 p.m. Be a Cybersecurity Superhero. Employees are the first line of security. Most data breaches involve a human element. Learn about cyberthreats, the potential impact of cyberattacks and steps to reduce risk to UNCSA and yourself. Led by Nick Johnson (Teams Online)



Oct. 13, 2022

1533 South Main St.

Winston-Salem, NC

27127-2738

