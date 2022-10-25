The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Mubi, Disney+, Apple TV+ And Paramount+ This Week – Forbes

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of “The Northman” held at the … [+] TCL Chinese Theater on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive week: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, such as Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Mubi, Apple AAPL TV+, Peacock, and Paramount PARA +.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this week.

A family moves into their dream home, only to be plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbors and sinister threats.

Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother. Two decades later, Amleth is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. He soon meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow — save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father.

A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents.

Chip and Joanna Gaines breathe new life into a 19th-century castle in Waco, Texas, as they tackle its challenging infrastructure while preserving its original beauty.

When God decides that mankind has become too sinful and must be wiped off the Earth, he chooses Noah (Russell Crowe), a pious man, for a great task. Noah must build an ark large enough to hold his wife (Jennifer Connelly), adopted daughter (Emma Watson), sons (Logan Lerman, Douglas Booth, Leo McHugh Carroll) and their wives — plus breeding pairs of every animal. When the task is completed, Noah and his family witness God’s wrath in the form of an apocalyptic flood.

Five teenage mutants — Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik — undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them.

Fugitive Lin Ford looks to get lost in chaotic 1980s Bombay; alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid trouble but falls for an enigmatic woman and must choose between freedom and love and the complications that come with it.

In a remote Icelandic town, an off duty police chief begins to suspect a local man for having had an affair with his wife, who recently died in a car accident. Gradually his obsession for finding out the truth accumulates and inevitably begins to endanger himself and his loved ones. A story of grief, revenge and unconditional love.

