'WhatsApp is far more secure than iMessage': Mark Zuckerberg goes head-to-head with Apple – Republic World

SEARCH

Quick links:

India News

World News

Sports News

Entertainment News

Technology News

Shows

Business News

Elections

Image: Instagram/Zuck

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, taking a dig at Apple’s messaging service. In his official Instagram post, Zuckerberg went on to compare the features available on WhatsApp, such as disappearing messages and encrypted backups, which iMessage does not provide.

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram. “With WhatsApp, you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn’t have.”

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Firing potshots at Apple, he also shared a picture on his post featuring the Green and Blue Bubbles of iMessage above the ‘Private Bubble’ of WhatsApp. Zuckerberg, through his post, is trying to expand WhatsApp’s user base in the US market by luring users with the end-to-end encryption feature. Earlier on October 17, the Head of WhatsApp at Meta, Will Cathcart tweeted, “We’re expanding the marketing campaign we started back in January to tell people in the U.S. about the importance of end-to-end encryption. 5.5 billion SMS messages are still sent daily in the U.S., but SMS messages aren’t secure.”

We’re expanding the marketing campaign we started back in January to tell people in the U.S. about the importance of end-to-end encryption. 5.5 billion SMS messages are still sent daily in the U.S., but SMS messages aren’t secure. pic.twitter.com/c0P8FW37Rw

Doubling down on iMessage’s features against WhatsApp, Cathcart said that people use SMS because it comes pre-installed in their smartphones and this reduces their privacy. “If you have an iPhone, you’ve probably noticed when your texts change color out of the blue. That means your message was sent via SMS. This reduced privacy – happens without warning or your consent. WhatsApp is far more private and secure for many reasons,” he wrote in another tweet.

“On WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption is automatic, and it works whether you – or your friends – are using iPhones or Androids, including for group chats, so you can count on your messages and calls being securely delivered to the person you’re communicating with,” Cathcart’s tweet read.

On WhatsApp, end-to-end encryption is automatic, and it works whether you – or your friends – are using iPhones or Androids, including for group chats, so you can count on your messages and calls being securely delivered to the person you’re communicating with.

source