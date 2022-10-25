United States – HUMMER EV – GMC Pressroom

The GMC HUMMER EV lineup is driven by GM’s Ultium Platform, which enables unprecedented off-road capability, extraordinary on-road performance and an immersive driving experience designed to put occupants at the center of every moment.

Scroll down for additional information about the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, including press releases, videos and photos.

Please contact Mikhael Farah with any questions.

2021-04-05

2021-04-05

GMC's electric supertruck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV — and it is loaded with smart, purposeful technology.

2021-04-03

GMC’s electric supertruck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV making its debut during the NCAA’s Final Four in a new commercial film narrated by LeBron James. Fans can also watch the reveal and place a reservation at GMC.com/HummerEV.

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV – Exterior

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV – Interior

2020-11-02

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is a first-of-its-kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions. Watch as our team of designers and engineers take you behind the scenes to share the story of how the vehicle came to life and take a deeper dive into some of its signature features.

2020-10-21

Enabled by a GM-designed three-motor e4WD system and advanced, selectable driving modes, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV will be the ultimate off-road EV supertruck, with all-new features developed to help conquer tough obstacles and terrain.

2020-10-21

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be the first vehicle in production with GM’s all-new Ultium battery architecture and will offer impressive on- and off-road features and a broad range of vehicle dynamics and performance features.

2020-10-21

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV experience puts drivers in the middle of every moment, with revolutionary on-road performance features enabled by next-gen EV power, head-turning looks and an unmistakable stance.

2020-10-20

GMC today introduced the 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1 — a first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions.

2020-10-20

GMC announced today that reservations[1] are being accepted for its new supertruck, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV, which launches with initial production fall of next year in the unique Edition 1 trim.

GMC HUMMER EV Pickup First Drive

2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup Towing

2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup

2021-03-28

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will receive $2.5 million from the sale of the first retail production unit of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.

2021-01-26

GMC announced today a new multiyear sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing for the team’s first electric racing venture in the inaugural Extreme E season in 2021. CGR’s 550-horsepower electric SUV, which features a unique grille, graphics and bodywork, was inspired by the GMC HUMMER EV, the world’s first all-electric supertruck.

