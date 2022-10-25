Target Deal Days 2022: What we know about the October sales event – NBC News

Follow Select
To help shoppers make holiday purchases early in the season, Target is hosting Deal Days again this year — the event kicked off today and runs through Oct. 8. The last time Target hosted Deal Days was in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day, and the retailer’s October event falls days before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — Amazon’s sale will be held Oct. 11-12, although early deals have already begun.
Target says October’s event features discounts on products across categories in line with shoppers’ holiday season needs. Anyone can shop Target’s sale — this is one way Deal Days is distinct from events like Prime Day, which only Prime members have access to. However, if you’re a Target Circle member and use a Target RedCard to shop, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases during Deal Days, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.
Target’s holiday sales won’t stop when Deal Days ends. The retailer said shoppers will be able to find discounted products in the months ahead, which is why it’s extending its Holiday Price Match Guarantee this year — it will be active from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24. Purchases made during this time period will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes lower any time on or before Dec. 24, the brand says.
To give you an idea of what Target Deal Days 2022 looks like, we compiled what we know about the event and how to take advantage of the best sales and deals. Check out our coverage of the best Target Deal Days deals to find notable discounts on AirPods, KitchenAid mixers and more.
Target Deal Days started in 2018, and this is not the first year the retailer is hosting the event twice in one year — Target Deal Days occurred twice in 2021, as well. During October’s Deal Days event, the retailer says you can find savings on products from brands like Disney, Apple, Levi’s and Ulta Beauty, which are Target shop-in-shops — this means the brands have their own mini stores within Target. Items from Target-owned brands like Heyday, Good & Gather and Threshold are also discounted, in addition to FAO Schwarz products, which are newly exclusively available at the retailer in addition to FAO Schwarz stores.
Shoppers can find deals across categories like toys, home and kitchen, beauty and fashion. Target said it is also offering a variety of festive products to help you prepare for the winter holidays, from stocking stuffers to seasonal decor. Some products we saw strong sales on during July’s Deal Days event included Apple Watches and AirPods, standing mixers from KitchenAid, Instant Pots, water flossers from Waterpik, vacuums from Dyson and over-ear headphones from Bose.
In addition to shopping online and getting items shipped to your door, you can take advantage of pickup and delivery services to get your purchases faster.
One of the biggest trends experts have seen in recent years is retailers kicking off the holiday shopping season weeks before Black Friday, sometimes — as in Target’s case — as early as October. Black Friday used to be considered the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but now that so many retailers offer early deals, it’s more of a halfway point, said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation.
When Target last hosted Deal Days in July to compete with Amazon Prime Day, other retailers like Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s and more hosted similar events around the same time. Experts said we’ll likely see a similar pattern when it comes to holiday sales events and early Black Friday deals — once one retailer announces its offerings, other retailers follow suit. Here are some of the October savings events we know about so far:
While Target Deal Days is open to everyone, Target offers two programs that can help you save even further and earn rewards during the event, as well as year-round.
