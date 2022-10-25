A Guide to the Best Binance NFT Marketplaces – NFT Plazas

In this article we cover all the major NFT marketplaces on Binance Smart Chain. If you’d like an extensive list of alternative NFT marketplaces, you can read our other article on that over here, as well as our guide on the top Solana NFT marketplaces, Tezos NFT marketplaces, and the most popular Ethereum NFT art platforms.

Keep in mind that many marketplaces that are not on Ethereum are still very new and some may unexpectedly shut down or experience technical problems as they are in the experimental phase. As with most platforms that are not curated, you will need to put your work out there and network as much as possible to attract collectors. Read our article ‘How to Become a CryptoArtist in 10 Steps’ which explains in-depth how you can promote and sell your work.

Below we cover Binance NFT, Refinable, Airnfts, Treasureland, Venly, and Pentas.

If you’re looking for information on how to create an NFT/CryptoArt, read this article.



Binance NFT launched in June 2021 and is still very new to the NFT marketplace scene. Creators have to first be approved before they can sell their artworks on the platform. The marketplace also supports NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is divided into two sections, Trading Market and Premium Events. Premium Events will feature a selection of curated NFTs and exclusive exhibitions for which Binance NFT charges a 10% fee and rewards creators with 90% of the proceeds.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 1%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: All types of creators and artists

Auction style: Timed auctions

Royalties: 1% on secondary sales





Refinable is a general NFT marketplace so you can find all types of NFTs on there. It is very easy to set up and account and create and list NFTs for sale as there is no vetting process. The platform’s focus is to provide a solution to the four main NFT verticals; creation, distribution, discovery and utility. Since the marketplace was launched this year, the platform is still working on more advanced functionality features.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $FINE

Platform fees (excluding gas): Regular sellers pay 2.5%, $FINE token holders pay 1.5%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: New artists

Auction style: Timed auctions

Royalties: 1% on secondary sales





Airnfts is still relatively unknown, however, the small community around it has many positive things to say about it. It is very easy to set up an artist account and start selling NFTs. The platform prides itself in offering great user experience and ease of use in creating, buying and selling NFTs.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2.5% after you have sold an NFT

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: All types of artists and creators

Auction style: Timed auction

Royalties: 10%





Treasureland aims to be the “eBay of the blockchain world.” It is a multi-chain NFT aggregation protocol that supports Binance Smart Chain, and minting, buying, and auctioning of NFTs. The platform was created to connect NFT creators, users, and consumers in a decentralized way.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: All types of creators, most ideal for collections rather than 1/1 NFT art

Auction style: Timed auction

Royalties: Creator sets royalty fee





A peer-to-peer NFT marketplace supporting BSC, Polygon, Avalanche and Hedera. In the past year, Venly Market attracted more than 200,000 users and had over $1 million worth of NFT sales. Although the marketplace is mostly for gaming items, there is also a collectibles section as well as a digital art section. They also accept payment with PayPal and credit cards.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): 2%

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: Not ideal for artists, but anyone can apply

Auction style: None

Royalties: Up to 10%





Pentas is an NFT marketplace based in Malaysia with a focus on the local market. The platform aims to be inclusive and welcome all types of artists, and to empower content creators of heritage, cultural and traditional values. Creators first have to go through a verification process before minting their NFTs on the platform.

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain

Payment: $BNB

Platform fees (excluding gas): Unknown

What kind of artists is this platform ideal for?: For artists who have a good social media presence and art portfolio

Auction style: None

Royalties: 10%

