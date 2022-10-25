Twitter Reassuring Staffers No Layoffs Are Coming – Barrett Sports Media

Jeff Smulyan, Mark Chernoff, Scott Shapiro, Scott Sutherland and Evan Cohen To Participate at 2023 BSM Summit

Colin Cowherd, Jim Rome, Joy Taylor, Don Martin, Sam Pines and Amanda Brown to Speak at the 2023 BSM Summit

7 Years of BSM and The Official Announcement For The 2023 BSM Summit

The Podcast Movement Conference Made a Mistake Rejecting Ben Shapiro

Barrett Media Announces 3 Additions, Social Media Changes

Anatomy of an Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Anatomy Of A Broadcaster: Jason Benetti

Anatomy of a Broadcaster: Joe Davis

Anatomy Of An Analyst: Gene Steratore

Anatomy of a Broadcaster: Ian Eagle

Barrett Sports Media’s Top 20 Original Sports Podcasts of 2021

Barrett Sports Media’s Top 21 Specialty Selections of 2021

Barrett Sports Media’s Top 20 Mid Market Sports Radio Stations of 2021

Barrett Sports Media’s Top 20 Major Market Sports Radio Stations of 2021

Barrett Sports Media’s Top 20 Major Market Sports Radio Program Directors of 2021

Meet The Market Managers: Vinny DiMarco, Good Karma Brands New York

Meet The Market Manager: Mark Glynn, iHeartMedia Seattle

Meet The Market Managers: Jay Davis, Cumulus Media Oklahoma City

Meet the Market Managers: Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands Milwaukee

Meet The Market Managers: Michael Spacciapolli, Audacy Pittsburgh

Jason Barrett Podcast – Jonathan Pixley, Matchpoint Connection

Jason Barrett Podcast: Steve Griffin, 1010 XL

Jason Barrett Podcast – Terry Dugan & Adam Delevitt, BetRivers

Jason Barrett Podcast: Jay Williams, ESPN

Jason Barrett Podcast: Zach Leonsis, Monumental Sports

Seller to Seller: John Sheftic, Dick Broadcasting

Seller to Seller: Jeanne-Marie Condo, Skyview Networks

Seller to Seller: Dani Buckley, LeadG2

Seller to Seller: Alec Drake Returns To Talk About Facing New Competition

Seller to Seller – Yaman Coskun, Yamanair Creative

Sports Talkers Podcast – Justin Termine, SiriusXM

Sports Talkers Podcast: Ryan Leaf, Westwood One

Sports Talkers Podcast – JR Jackson, CBS Sports Radio

Sports Talkers Podcast: Renee Paquette, The Volume

Sports Talkers Podcast – Liam McHugh, TNT

Greg Hill: I Don’t Expect Bill Belichick To Ever Answer My Questions

95.3 WDAE Resets Weekday Lineup

Nick Wright: Dan Patrick Told Me I Could Accept His Marconi Award

Tyler Polumbus Joining Altitude Sports Radio

Friday Abernethy Named General Manager of NBC Sports Washington

Thursday Night Football Posts 3rd Straight Season Low As Viewership Drops Below 8 Million

NFL GameDay Morning Crew To Call Seahawks vs Buccaneers in Germany

Lakers, Clippers Pay Tribute To Vin Scully At Crypto.com Arena

Kenny Mayne Joins Peacock’s Exclusive Notre Dame Game

Eli Manning Doesn’t Consider Himself A Broadcaster

The Volume, FanDuel Partner For Live Events

Jemele Hill: New Media Like Draymond Green Began Because of How We Cover Athletes

Illinois Passes New Jersey as #2 Sports Betting State

Netflix Cites Non-Live Sports Content As Factor in Subscriber Increase

ESPN Set to Debut New NBA Program on ESPN+

Dana Loesch: MSNBC ‘Incredibly Desperate’ In Pandering To Base

Salem Media Group Announces Election Day Coverage

Glenn Beck: FBI Is Weaponized After Raid of Ex-ABC News Producer

Radio America, Todd Herman Reach Distribution Agreement

Howard Stern Says He Already Has 500 Questions In Bruce Springsteen Interview Prep

Dominion CEO: Fox News Knew Truth About Voter Fraud Claims

Tiffany Cross Responds to Tucker Carlson’s Criticism with Subtweet

Kelly Ripa Explains Relationship with Regis Philbin

Dan Abrams Doubts CNN Reports On Donald Trump

Keith Olbermann Mocks Lara Logan After Newsmax Ouster

Twitter Reassuring Staffers No Layoffs Are Coming

Report: Facebook, TikTok Failed to Block Election Misinformation

Jason Whitlock: Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross Want to Tear Down U.S.

Elon Musk Plans To Slash Twitter’s Workforce By 75%

Candace Owens Threatens Family of George Floyd With Lawsuit

Elon Musk reportedly told potential investors he plans to gut the staff at Twitter by 75 percent. As a result, many are concerned about their futures.

Published

on

By

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Elon Musk told potential investors he plans to gut Twitter’s workforce by 75 percent. As a result, many staffers are concerned about their futures if or when Musk takes over the company.

However, Reuters first reported on Friday that Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett sent an email to the social media staffers expressing that “the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email.”

Whether Musk takes over the company or not, the report from The Post does state that Twitter already plans to slash 25 percent of the current staff by the end of next year, hoping to trim nearly $800 million from the payroll in the procedure.

With all that’s occurring with the potential sale and threat of layoffs, it may be no surprise that the outspoken director of machine learnings ethics, transparency and accountability at Twitter, Rumman Chowdhury tweeted on Thursday with a gut check for leaders at the company.

“If you’re a manager at Twitter, now’s the time to reflect on your values as an individual and determine who it is you’re here for,” Chowdhury tweeted.



Eduardo Razo is the Assistant Content Editor for BNM, which includes writing daily news stories on the news media industry. He can be found on Twitter @eddierazo_ or you can reach him by email at eddie1991razo@gmail.com.

Report: Facebook, TikTok Failed to Block Election Misinformation

Dominion CEO: Fox News Knew Truth About Voter Fraud Claims

Tiffany Cross Responds to Tucker Carlson’s Criticism with Subtweet

Kelly Ripa Explains Relationship with Regis Philbin

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

The ads stated that voting days would be extended and that social media accounts could double as a means of voter verification.

Published

on

By

A new report finds Facebook and TikTok failed to block advertisements with “blatant” election misinformation.

According to CNN, watchdog Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy Team (C4D) at New York University said researchers targeted battleground states such as Arizona and Georgia with fake ads.

The ads stated that voting days would be extended and that social media accounts could double as a means of voter verification.

TikTok approved 90% of ads, while Facebook, approved a “significant number,” according to the report, though noticeably less than TikTok.

“But all the platforms we studied should have gotten an ‘A’ on this assignment,” said Laura Edelson, co-director of NYU’s C4D team. “We call on Facebook and TikTok to do better: stop bad information about elections before it gets to voters.”

Facebook parent company Meta claims the study was based on small sample size.

“Our ads review process has several layers of analysis and detection, both before and after an ad goes live,” a spokesperson said.

TikTok said its platform is a place for authentic and entertaining content.

“Which is why we prohibit and remove election misinformation and paid political advertising from our platform,” Tik Tok said. “We value feedback from NGOs, academics, and other experts which helps us continually strengthen our processes and policies.”

Meta has said they will remove false claims as to who can vote and how, as well as calls for violence linked to an election.

Google has reportedly taken steps to protect against election misinformation, elevating trustworthy information and displaying it more prominently across services including search and YouTube.



Ryan Hedrick serves as the Assistant Program Director and Co-Host of the Morning News Express at WFMD. Prior to WFMD, he hosted an afternoon program at News Talk 103.7 FM in Chambersburg, PA. He has worked at Sirius XM in Washington D.C., WBEN in Buffalo, NY, and for stations in Baltimore, MD. He has also worked at WIBW-AM in Topeka KS, earning the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) award for Major Market enterprise reporting in 2016. To connect with Ryan, find him on Twitter @SureToCover.

“The Fearless” host said Friday that Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Elie Mystal, and others are using evil methods to try to push their agenda.

Published

on

By

Blaze TV host Jason Whitlock believes some cable news pundits are using race as a method to divide America and change the Constitution.

“The Fearless” host said Friday that Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Elie Mystal, and others are using evil methods to try to push their agenda.

“They’re playing a game with race to try and tear down this country,” said Whitlock. “They don’t actually believe the things they are saying but what they do believe is that they do want to rewrite the Constitution.”

This is not the first time a conservative pundit has accused Joy Reid of using racial talking points to attract attention. Last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Reid and her colleague Tiffany Cross were “obsessed with race.”

Joy Reid, Tiffany Cross, Elie Mystal, the LGBTQ crowd, the alphabet mafia all believe they are smarter than the founding fathers #MSNBC pic.twitter.com/mqlCMuM3ON

Whitlock said Reid, Cross, and Mystal espouse atheistic views. He added that their view of the way society functions has been altered by some type of radical philosophy.

“If they write a Constitution, oh my, it’s going to be so brilliant and so amazing and the outcomes we’re going to get, everybody is going to get along,” he quipped. “If they design a Constitution the outcomes will be based on skin color.”

Jason Whitlock has been outspoken against Joy Reid. Last year, he said Reid will do anything to gain acceptance from the left. He also accused her of “selling out for money.”



Ryan Hedrick serves as the Assistant Program Director and Co-Host of the Morning News Express at WFMD. Prior to WFMD, he hosted an afternoon program at News Talk 103.7 FM in Chambersburg, PA. He has worked at Sirius XM in Washington D.C., WBEN in Buffalo, NY, and for stations in Baltimore, MD. He has also worked at WIBW-AM in Topeka KS, earning the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB) award for Major Market enterprise reporting in 2016. To connect with Ryan, find him on Twitter @SureToCover.

Documents obtained by The Post reveal the company already plans to slash 25% of the current staff by the end of next year, hoping to trim nearly $800 million from the payroll in the process.

Published

on

By

With the expected takeover of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk, expansive job cuts are expected.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Musk told potential investors he plans to gut the company’s workforce to the tune of 75%.

However, documents obtained by The Post reveal the company already plans to slash 25% of the current staff by the end of next year, hoping to trim nearly $800 million from the payroll in the process.

Human Resource staffers have repeatedly told workers mass layoffs were not on the horizon, but internal documents show plans to cut staff and eliminate costs related to infrastructure were already underway before Musk made his offer to wholly purchase the social media platform.

After offering to buy the company, Musk reneged his offer in July. After a lawsuit was filed by the company, Musk said he would agreed to the original terms of his proposal.



Michael Eaves Turned 50 And Decided It Was Time to Give Back

Cenk Uygur: Fox News Draws More Independent Voters

Sports Radio Wins Big at 2022 Marconi Awards

Copyright © 2022 Barrett Media.

source