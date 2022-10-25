Polygon Price Prediction for Today, October 24: MATIC/USD May Trade Sideways at $0.890 – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Polygon price prediction is likely to lose ground towards $0.850, but any recovery above $0.900 could mitigate the initial pressure.

Key Levels:

Resistance levels: $1.100, $1.200, $1.300

Support levels: $0.700, $0.600, $0.500

At the time of writing, MATIC/USD displays just enough power to defend the support at $0.899. At the time of writing, the Polygon price is hovering at $0.892 after a 0.78% loss on the day. In the short term, bearish momentum is very likely especially if the bulls fail to push the price above the upper boundary of the channel and the support at $0.870 is broken.

The Polygon price would now need to rise and break above the daily high at $0.909 before resuming to the upside and could still need to break beneath the 9-day and 21-day moving average at $0.800 before turning bullish. Therefore, if the sellers bring the coin lower, traders can expect very strong support at $0.750. If the bears push further below this support, then additional supports may be located at $0.700, $0.600, and $0.500.

On the other hand, if the buyers regroup and rebound from the current market level at $0.892, the first level of resistance lies at $0.900 could be reached. However, this could later be followed by the potential resistance levels at $1.100, $1.200, and $1.300 while the Relative Strength Index (14) is above the 60-level.

When compares with Bitcoin, the Polygon price keeps trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the bulls move to dominate the market. MATIC/BTC is currently trading at 4595 SAT, getting ready to spike to the upside. Meanwhile, if the Polygon price slide below the lower boundary of the channel, the next key support level may likely be at 4000 SAT and below.

Moreover, a possible bullish movement could push the market towards the upper boundary of the channel, a break above this may enable MATIC to reach the resistance level of 5200 SAT and above but the Relative Strength Index (14) is moving above the 60-level, which shows that the market may move sideways.

