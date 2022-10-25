Nothing OS 1.1.4 Update Brings More Camera Improvements, LHDC Support, Bug Fixes, and More – MySmartPrice

Also brings optimised the battery consumption of the Always On Display.

Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving a new software update. The company is now pushing out Nothing OS 1.1.4 to its users globally. The latest update for the phone brings camera improvements, new features, system improvements, and bug fixes. In addition, the update also brings the latest security patch. Nothing OS 1.1.3 was released back in August with camera improvements and other changes.

The update brings the majority of the changes to the camera app. Now, users can use the Nothing watermark in the images they click. The company says, the update also improves ultra-wide camera colour calibration, colour consistency, increased shooting speed when using HDR in UW mode, and better Night mode shots with true-to-life colours. Let’s take a look at the changes and improvements.

Here is the official changelog of the Nothing OS 1.1.4 including camera, system, and other changes.

We've worked to make Phone (1)'s camera even better. All you have to do is update to the latest Nothing OS version.

Nothing once again confirmed that the company is working around the clock and won’t rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13. The beta version of Android 13 is expected to roll out by the end of 2022 and the stable version for the same will release in early 2023.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available in India with Rs 4,000 instant discount with bank offers on Flipkart.

