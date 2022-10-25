Three Short WWDC22 Keynote Videos cover the M2 Chip, the M2 MacBook Air and new MacBook Pro – Patently Apple

Home Latest News Three Short WWDC22 Keynote Videos cover the M2 Chip, the M2 MacBook...

While Apple now has dedicated product pages for the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, sometimes it’s just nice to just kick back and watch a specific part of the WWDC22 keynote that zeroes in on the important highlights presented by key Apple Senior reps. Below are three key WWDC22 keynote segments for you to review now or as a refresher when you need it on the M2 Chip, M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro.
 
Johny Srouji SVP Hardware Technologies: WWDC22 M2 Chip Presentation
 
 
Kristin White, Engineering Program Manager Mac: WWDC22 MacBook Air Presentation
 

 
John Ternus, SVP Hardware Engineering: WWDC22 MacBook Pro Presentation
 

 
