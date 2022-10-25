Bitcoin Price Prediction: September's Vengeful Decline – FXStreet

Tony M.

Bitcoin price could be hinting at more decline as a last minute influx of transactions comes in near the critical $20,000 barrier.

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,830 as retail traders are jumping into the market to place their bets on the next directional move. Since August 1, the peer-to-peer digital currency has fallen 20%. As today's trading session is close, the technicals could hint at more decline for September.

Statistically, the cryptocurrency market has not performed well during September. The past four Septembers have brought negative returns for investors. The Volume Profile Indicator shows an uptick in transactions as the BTC price has breached and has been denied re-entrance from the $20,000 barrier. The last-minute influx could be the nail in the coffin to push the BTC price towards $18,800 in the short term.



BTC/USDT

Last week's bearish trade setup is still in motion and has not been validated. The bearish target is $18,900, and the invalidation level remains at $27,000. A breach of the $27,000 zone could kick off the next crypto bull run with midterm targets around $34,000. Such a move would result in a 60% increase from the current Bitcoin price.

In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team



Chainlink price is showing evidence of a continuation of the current countertrend rally. Since the weekend, the LINK price has risen by 3%, producing a large bullish engulfing candle. An influx of volume accompanies the trend.

Polkadot price is shown significant bearish signals during the final trading week of October. DOT shows an influx of volume throughout the downtrend. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $6.27.

Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.

Terra Luna exploit expert Fatman Terra has accused crypto staking platform Freeway of a rug pull. A rug pull is the event in which the management pulls user capital and abandons the project, essentially pulling the rug under traders.

BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.

