Here's how you can get amazing photos and videos using your iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phone – The Tech Outlook

If you are the one who recently bought an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max for yourself and doesn’t know how to use the camera properly yet, don’t worry, we’re here with great tips to help you click some amazing pictures and make gorgeous videos this Diwali. This is important because whenever there is any function in a family, the one with the best camera phone becomes the photographer, and on the other hand, it is also a way to flaunt your new phone.
The Tech Hindustan Times got a chance to talk to one of the famous photographers, Joshua Kartik, who shared some tips and tricks to help you get the best out of your iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s camera.
He said the iPhone 14 pro, pro max’s hardware and software works really well together, it delivers sharper and cleaner photos in low light across all cameras, and also give amazing details to the picture. One of the most amazing improvement and feature is in video. The true game changers are the action mode and cinematic mode in 4k.
With 48 MP image sensor assisted by sensor shift stabilisation and the photonic engine, the phone is capable of capturing more light. For faster focusing and to capture more light, the 12MP ultrawide camera does wonder.
If you are willing to take photos of the beautiful rangoli you made or the lights and diya, it can be easily done by the macro mode, if you love making Instagram reels or snapchat stories, the cinematic mode is the one for you. The cinematic mode which is available in 4k lets you blur the background and the foreground in videos.
If you want to take a video of a kid running, or crackers bursting or anything else, the action mode can help you with a much better stabilised shot, and can be shot with 2k resolution.
