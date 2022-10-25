How much is Paramount+? UK monthly price and free trial explained – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

After years of domination from Netflix, the streaming industry is becoming increasingly competitive with the likes of Amazon and Disney joining the ever-growing line-up of services in recent years.

Now, Paramount+, a new arrival in the world of streaming is finally rolling out in the UK and several countries across Europe on June 22nd after originally launching in the US in March 2021.

The newly launched streaming service is set to bring a plethora of high-end shows and must-watch films to UK audiences for the first time.

But just how much will Paramount+ cost for new subscribers and will there be a free trial available?

Paramount+ began life in 2014 when it was launched in the US under the name CBS All Access and it originally provided a streaming hub for CBS TV series.

Over the years, CBS All Access continued to grow, with landmark shows such as Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Fight enticing audiences to sign up.

In March 2021, CBS All Access was rebranded into Paramount+, coming with it a renewed push in releasing new content in an effort to challenge the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

After expanding to countries such as Canada, Australia and the Nordics throughout 2021 and early 2022, the streaming service is finally due to arrive on UK shores on June 22nd, 2022.

For new subscribers in the UK, Paramount+ will be priced at £6.99 per month.

This compares to £6.99 for Netflix’s cheapest subscription option and £7.99 for Disney+

Fans can also subscribe for 12 months at £69.90 per year which offers a slight discount, equating to £5.83 per month.

On top of that, viewers who want to test the water before committing to a full subscription have the option of a seven-day free trial

For comparison, Paramount+ in the US is priced at $4.99 per month ($49.99 per year) for the Essential plan which includes adverts in its programming and $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year) for the Premium plan which does not include adverts and is the equivalent of what UK customers can expect.

It’s not long now… #ParamountPlusUK pic.twitter.com/CwkBSI5iHe

Paramount+ features an ever-growing catalogue of content that totals over 10,000 hours as of June 2022.

Headline shows on the streaming service include the live-action Halo series, The First Lady, seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone as well as the spin-off 1883, the iCarly reboot, the Godfather making-of drama The Offer as well as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

On top of that, Paramount+ also features a range of original films including Jerry & Marge Go Large, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The In Between and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Coming up on the service in the new future are another Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, which is set to star Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King and as a Paramount-made film, Top Gun: Maverick is also expected to land on Paramount+ as well.

Paramount+ launches in the UK on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022.

