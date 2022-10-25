Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Its Perch Over $19K and Is Likely to Continue Trading in Its Current Narrow Range – Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin (BTC) spent another day comfortably perched above $19,000 and well within the narrow range it has held for more than a month.
Uber-investor Peter Brandt told CoinDesk TV that investors should not expect much to change for the foreseeable future and that the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization might drop as low as $13,000. Investors are “just tired,” Brandt said in a 10-minute interview.
BTC was recently changing hands at about $19,300, flat over the past 24 hours. Ether was recently trading near $1,350, up by less than a percentage point from Sunday, same time. Other major cryptos were also up or down in small increments, albeit slightly more to the red. Among the exceptions was MATIC, which recently rose more than 6%.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, was down 0.9% over the past 24 hours.
Investors in crypto and other markets for risk assets continue to eye U.S. Federal Reserve efforts to tame inflation. In an interview with CoinDesk, GSR Markets Global Head of Product Benoit Bosc said that any lessening of the current dose of steep interest rate hikes would spur a “knee-jerk reaction.”
“It will be a sharp move higher for risk assets,” he said.
In traditional markets, U.S. stocks were buoyant for a second trading consecutive day amid faint signs that the U.S. central bank might ratchet back its current hawkish, monetary policies early next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed up 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up almost a percentage point.
In commodities, Brent crude oil, a measure of energy markets, ticked up slightly to trade over $91 per barrel, down slightly from last week but still up more than 15% from the start of the year. Safe-haven gold sank 0.6% to trade at $1,650 per ounce.
The earnings season continues with Apple and Google parent Alphabet among the major tech companies scheduled to report. A number of major brands last week, including Goldman Sachs, offered a few nuggets of good news.
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s next rate hike – a widely expected 75 basis points – is still two weeks away. But on Tuesday the Conference Board will release October’s consumer confidence index – showing a likely decline. Toward the middle of the week, observers will be able to scrutinize housing starts and durable goods orders.
● CoinDesk Market Index (CMI): 946.17 −0.2%
● Bitcoin (BTC): $19,354 −0.6%
● Ether (ETH): $1,352 +1.6%
● S&P 500 daily close: 3,797.34 +1.2%
● Gold: $1,654 per troy ounce +0.2%
● Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 4.23% +0.02
Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.
By Glenn Williams Jr
Veteran trader Peter Brandt told CoinDesk TV on Friday that bitcoin is likely to remain in a tight range for a while, and could even plunge to $13,000 support, or its lowest trading point, before rallying to new highs.
Finding a counter-argument to Brandt’s analysis is difficult. Bitcoin has been trading in a narrow range, and a catalyst to send the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization higher has yet to emerge. Volatility has dissipated substantially.
Bitcoin’s Average True Range (ATR), a measurement of overall price volatility, has declined 76% year to date, and sits at levels last seen in November 2020.
Read the full article by CoinDesk analyst Glenn Williams Jr.
Dogechain Token Price Triples in 7 Days: The dogecoin-related project is getting pumped. It’s not the first time. Community members are voting on a “great burn.” Read more here.
Robinhood’s Crypto Customers Can Now Trade Aave and Tezos: Robinhood Markets has added support for cryptocurrencies aave (AAVE) and tezos (XTZ) to its platform. The popular trading app now offers 19 crypto assets. Read more here.
Listen 🎧: Today’s “CoinDesk Markets Daily” podcast discusses the latest market movements and a look at the growing list of crypto resignations.
Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak to Become UK Prime Minister Following Truss Exit: During his time as finance minister, Sunak unveiled plans to turn the country into an international hub for crypto.
MakerDAO Members Support Founder’s ‘Endgame’ Plan to Break Up into MetaDAOs, $2.1B of Transfers: Community members will move ahead with founder Rune Christensen’s ambitious plan to break up the protocol into MetaDAOs.
Peter Brandt: BTC Will Hit All-Time Highs in 3 Years — But First, $13K: Bitcoin expects to chop little, moving between $17,000 and $23,000 for the next year, Peter Brandt tells CoinDesk TV.
Near Foundation Urges Winding Down of USN Stablecoin, Sets Aside $40M: The foundation is setting aside the funds for a “protection programme,” which it says is equal to the amount of a “collateral gap” associated with the undercollateralization of the USN project.
After Celsius Customer Data Release, Bankruptcy Judge Agrees to Appoint Privacy Ombudsman: The move comes after court documents released in early October revealed the financial details of hundreds of thousands of Celsius Network’s customers.
NFTs Can Be Considered Property, According to Singapore High Court Ruling: The judge issued this ruling as an explanation for the injunction he granted in May preventing any potential sale of a Bored Ape non-fungible token.
Asset
Ticker
Returns
DACS Sector
Render Token
RNDR
+7.81%
Computing
Chiliz
CHZ
+4.31%
Culture & Entertainment
Optimism
OP
+3.59%
Smart Contract Platform
Asset
Ticker
Returns
DACS Sector
Enzyme
MLN
-14.09%
DeFi
Axie Infinity
AXS
-7.14%
Culture & Entertainment
LCX
LCX
-5.62%
Currency
Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of the digital asset market subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements.
Related Quotes
The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Oct. 24, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.
The currency has been mostly been flitting between $19,000 and $20,000 since early September, a shift for an asset that was once known for volatility.
Paxful CEO and co-founder explains why the global south will lead the Bitcoin revolution.
Peter Brandt, Factor Trading Founder and CEO, discusses his take on the future of bitcoin (BTC), saying the cryptocurrency will be the "ultimate store of value" in the next 10-20 years. He added, "I'm not sure the stock market in 10 years is going to be much different than where it is right now."
The U.S. SEC has filed a legal rebuttal to Ripple’s motion for summary judgment, a day after Ripple took a similar move against the SEC.
Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $101.72, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day.
If we go back in time, we might remember how taxing it was to do various financial operations, how nerve-wracking it was to wait for foreign funds to arrive, and who knows what else.
After a successful launch of The Merge, Ethereum developers are already working on the next upgrade.
Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense — and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.
Positive talk coming from Wall Street analysts about telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is a breath of fresh air for investors. Shares of AT&T have struggled for years as the company built up and then dismantled a media empire. Analyst Frank Louthan of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) made the case for AT&T on Monday, upgrading his rating on the stock from outperform to strong buy, and he bumped up his price target to $24 per share.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year as high inflation forced consumers to cut their spending on big-ticket items. Thankfully for investors, Nvidia is no one-trick pony.
Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a
We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Anavex Life Sciences Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:AVXL ) business as it appears the…
(Bloomberg) — Profits and losses aren’t usually thought of as a consideration for central banks, but rapidly mounting red ink at the Federal Reserve and many peers risks becoming more than just an accounting oddity.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever
Natural gas demand is growing briskly. A big driver is surging demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia and Europe. Surging natural gas demand is driving the need for additional infrastructure.
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars of revenue from their coronavirus vaccines. While Pfizer has a vast portfolio of products across therapeutic areas, Moderna still depends on its coronavirus vaccine and booster for all of its revenue. Moderna's share performance reflects these concerns: The stock has dropped about 50% so far this year.
In this piece, we will take a look at the ten penny stocks poised to explode. If you want to skip our introduction to these tricky stocks, then jump ahead to 5 Penny Stocks Poised To Explode. The ongoing bloodbath in the stock market that has been compounded by high inflation and monetary policy tightening […]
Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can…
GM earnings solidly beat while Q3 revenue growth slightly missed. General Motors stock popped as investors feared a warning following Ford.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Its Perch Over $19K and Is Likely to Continue Trading in Its Current Narrow Range – Yahoo Finance
Bitcoin (BTC) spent another day comfortably perched above $19,000 and well within the narrow range it has held for more than a month.