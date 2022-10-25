ED freezes WazirX and Ethereum’s token, cryptocurrencies worth ₹47.64 lakh | Mint – Mint

ED investigation revealed that the accused was transferring the amount earned through the gaming app (E-nuggets) by using Crypto Currency Exchange.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has freezed cryptocurrencies–WazirX’s utility token ‘WRX’–and an Ethereum token Tether ‘USDT’, worth ₹47.64 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This follows an investigation conducted by the ED against a person named Aamir Khan and others relating to the mobile gaming application, E-nuggets, according to a statement by the ED.

According to the statement, the ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR dated 15 February 2021 filed under various sections of IPC by Park Street Police Station, Kolkata Police, against Aamir Khan & others, based on complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities.

Aamir Khan had launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. Further, after collecting handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on the pretext of one and other excuses, the statement said.

ED investigation revealed that accused was transferring the amount earned through the gaming app (E-nuggets) by using Crypto Currency Exchange.

Amount equivalent to ₹47.64 Lakh was found in the wallet of WazirX (crypto exchange) belonging to Khan and associates and the same has been freezed under PMLA.

Earlier, during the search operation conducted against Khan, ₹17.32 crore cash was found and seized from the residential premises. As much as 85.91870554 Bitcoins equivalent to USD 16,74,255.7, equivalent to ₹13.56 crore, found in balance in Binance Exchange was frozen, the statement said, adding that further investigation was under progress.

