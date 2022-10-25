White House says 'not true' that there is national security review of Elon Musk – Reuters

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Reports that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Elon Musk's ventures were "not true," said the White House on Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration's relationship with Musk or his business dealings with other countries.

Asked about a Bloomberg News report last week that said Biden administration officials were discussing whether some of Musk's ventures should face national security reviews, Jean-Pierre said, "Those reportings are not true. … The national security review – that is not true."

Bloomberg on Thursday reported that U.S. officials were weighing what tools, if any, were available to allow the U.S. government to subject some of Musk's ventures, including SpaceX's Starlink satellite network and his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), to national security reviews.

The presence of foreign investors in Musk's Twitter deal could trigger a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Bloomberg reported at the time.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The federal government is set to issue a warning this week about threats to the United States' elections operations ahead of Nov. 8 congressional elections, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved

source