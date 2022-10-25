Apple's Tony Blevins to Leave After Making Crude Remarks in Daniel Mac TikTok – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

Bullish New York Gasoline Futures Are a Bad Sign for Pump Prices

Wall Street Bankers See Darker Economic Outlook, Political Risks

US Consumer Confidence Falls to Three-Month Low

Bank of Canada Set for Fifth Outsized Rate Hike: Decision Guide

Brazil Consumer Prices Rise as Investors See Rates Held High

Adidas Cuts Its Ye Ties Too Late for Some Staff, Investors

GM Rides Full-Size Pickups, Luxury SUVs to Big Earnings Beat

A Florida Man’s Election-Skepticism Project is Swamping US Officials

Ron DeSantis’s Biggest Donor Is a Budget Hotel Tycoon With a Passion for UFOs

Elon Musk Faces Investors in Court Over Tweet to Take Tesla Private

One Missile Shook Ukraine’s Grain Trade. Another Might Kill It

Trudeau Finance Chief Defends Bank of Canada Ahead of Rate Hike

Housing Market Hits Brakes as US Prices Fall Most Since 2009

London’s No. 10 Downing Street Gets Its First Billionaire Family

CMA Awards to Open With a Tribute to the Late Loretta Lynn

Agnelli, Juve Officials Could Face False Accounting Trial

HSBC’s Sudden CFO Change Piles On the Investor Gloom

I May Buy Because the Rent Is Just Too Damn High

Get Ready to Relearn How to Use the Internet

No, Artists and Designers Aren’t About to Lose Their Jobs to AI

10 Takeaways From Matt Levine’s ‘The Crypto Story’

What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases

Student Loans Hold Borrowers Back From the Middle Class, Study Says

China’s Halted Climate Talks With US Are Quietly Continuing

GM’s EVs to Qualify for Full US Tax Credit Within Three Years, Barra Says

Vancouver Pays Tribute to Chinese Canadian History Amid Spike in Anti-Asian Racism

Constitutional Expert Shares Strategies to Stop Voter Intimidation Locally

Why Daylight Saving Could Exacerbate Europe’s Energy Crisis

What is Crypto For? Matt Levine Wants To Know

Celsius Stockholders Lose Bid for Official Bankruptcy Committee

Lower Volatility Confounds Crypto Traders Used to Yo-Yo Swings

