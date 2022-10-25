Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate – The State Journal-Register

Illinois’ rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come.

“My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers,” Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a statement once rebates began to be sent on Sept. 12. “After all, it’s your money. A total of $1.2 billion dollars will be released over the next six to eight weeks to nearly six million taxpayers.”

So far two million have received their rebates as of Thursday, according to the state comptroller’s office — leaving 4 million Illinoisans still waiting.

For those who have yet to receive their rebate, they can check their status online by filling a “Where’s My Rebate?” application. There, applicants will enter their name, social security number or taxpayer identification number and their 2021 adjusted gross income.

Announced as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan signed into law by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, eligibility for the two separate rebates depends on gross income from last year.

A maximum of a $300 property tax rebate, or the equivalent of a 2021 qualified property tax credit, can go to those reporting a gross income of $500,000 or less if filing jointly or $250,000 if filing individually.

Those with an income of $400,000 or less (jointly) or under $200,000 (single), will receive a $50 rebate if filing as single or $100 if filing as a couple. With dependents, tax filers can claim $100 per dependent up to a maximum of $300 if claimed previously.

Those who filed a 2021 IL-1040 and Schedule ICR will automatically receive the property tax rebate, while a filing of the IL-1040 is all that is needed for an income tax rebate. Those who have dependents, however, will also need to complete a Schedule Illinois Exemption and Earned Income Credit for the income tax rebate.

The rebates are paid automatically to taxpayers and will be distributed in the same way as the original income tax refunds. However, if a taxpayer did not receive an income tax return, the rebate will be sent via paper check to their most current address.

While the rebates are being distributed, the deadline for these forms has not passed. Until Oct. 17, taxpayers can submit their IL-1040 either electronically or by paper and mailing it to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

