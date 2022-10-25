Apple releases tvOS 16 beta 4 to developers, here’s what’s new – 9to5Mac

July 27

José Adorno

– Jul. 27th 2022 10:12 am PT

@joseadorno

Three weeks since the third beta of tvOS 16 was released, Apple is now seeding its fourth version. Although the company almost forgot about the Apple TV operating system during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there are some features users should be excited about when it launches later this fall.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Today’s build is 20J5344f. Different from the other betas, developers need to download the tvOS 16 testing version through Xcode. Although HomePod Software 16 is available for a few developers, it’s not clear what the company is holding for its smart speaker lineup.

That said, here’s what’s new with tvOS 16 beta 4 as of now:

Last but not least, HomePod Software 16 is finally available for public beta testing. Even if you’re a developer, downloading its public beta should be easier than getting a limited license. To download it, just follow the steps below:

If your iPhone or iPad is already running the latest iOS 16 beta:

Alongside tvOS 16 beta 4, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 4, iPadOS 16 beta 4, watchOS 9 beta 4, and macOS 13 Ventura beta 4.

If you spot any changes in tvOS 16 beta 4 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One prices increasing

10th-gen iPad reviews

M2 iPad Pro reviews

Apple Silicon Mac Pro specs

source