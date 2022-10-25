Most big cryptocurrencies rise on Polkadot, Dogecoin increases – MarketWatch

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Polkadot DOTUSD, +9.10% seeing the biggest change, climbing 2.28% to $6.03.

Seven additional currencies posted upswings Tuesday. Dogecoin DOGEUSD, +3.46% climbed 2.27% to 6 cents, and Ethereum ETHUSD, +7.56% rose 2.25% to $1,382.27.

Cardano ADAUSD, +8.90% increased 1.98% to 37 cents, while Bitcoin Cash BCHUSD, +3.69% increased 1.90% to $110.77. Litecoin LTCUSD, +3.80% rallied 0.89% to $53.24.

Uniswap UNIUSD, +6.96% and Bitcoin BTCUSD, +3.18% rounded out the increases for Tuesday, with gains of 0.89% to $6.24 and 0.30% to $19,431.33, respectively.

On the other hand, Ripple XRPUSD, +0.86% posted the only drop, falling 1.33% to 45 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, +8.13% increased 5.96% to $70.35, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, +9.11% climbed 3.86% to $246.78. Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT, +11.40% shares increased 4.63% to $6.33, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, +10.50% rallied 4.26% to $13.45.

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, +1.20% rose 2.40% to $25.61, while Block Inc. SQ, +3.83% rallied 2.55% to $58.45 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, +3.96% increased 2.82% to $217.20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, +6.14% climbed 5.77% to $88.13, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A EBON, +4.93% shares rallied 3.25% to 30 cents. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, +4.39% rose 3.71% to $130.67, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +4.13% climbed 5.77% to $60.52.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, +8.54%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 4.79% to $6.32. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, +3.90% climbed 2.66% to $19.11. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rose 0.87% to $11.65.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken.

