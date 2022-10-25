Home Latest News Most big cryptocurrencies rise on Polkadot, Dogecoin increases – MarketWatch

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Polkadot DOTUSD, +9.10% seeing the biggest change, climbing 2.28% to $6.03.
Seven additional currencies posted upswings Tuesday. Dogecoin DOGEUSD, +3.46% climbed 2.27% to 6 cents, and Ethereum ETHUSD, +7.56% rose 2.25% to $1,382.27.
Cardano ADAUSD, +8.90% increased 1.98% to 37 cents, while Bitcoin Cash BCHUSD, +3.69% increased 1.90% to $110.77. Litecoin LTCUSD, +3.80% rallied 0.89% to $53.24.
Uniswap UNIUSD, +6.96% and Bitcoin BTCUSD, +3.18% rounded out the increases for Tuesday, with gains of 0.89% to $6.24 and 0.30% to $19,431.33, respectively.
On the other hand, Ripple XRPUSD, +0.86% posted the only drop, falling 1.33% to 45 cents.
In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, +8.13% increased 5.96% to $70.35, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, +9.11% climbed 3.86% to $246.78. Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT, +11.40% shares increased 4.63% to $6.33, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, +10.50% rallied 4.26% to $13.45.
Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, +1.20% rose 2.40% to $25.61, while Block Inc. SQ, +3.83% rallied 2.55% to $58.45 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, +3.96% increased 2.82% to $217.20.
PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, +6.14% climbed 5.77% to $88.13, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A EBON, +4.93% shares rallied 3.25% to 30 cents. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, +4.39% rose 3.71% to $130.67, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +4.13% climbed 5.77% to $60.52.
In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, +8.54%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 4.79% to $6.32. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, +3.90% climbed 2.66% to $19.11. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rose 0.87% to $11.65.
Editor’s Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken. See our market data terms of use.
Jeffrey Morgan
Associate writer at Inferse.com, his prime focus is to review latest cameras and smartphones.

