Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO): Elon Musk's Favorite Cryptocurrencies – NewsBTC

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, hasn’t shied away from giving his opinion on crypto. He famously allowed Tesla to accept Bitcoin (although he did renege on this promise, citing climate concerns). However, his most famous involvement in crypto is his many tweets around Dogecoin (DOGE), which sent DOGE surging over 10,000% in 2021.

Today, we’ll take a look at the two tokens on Elon Musk’s mind: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), but we will also look at a pre-sale gem Chronoly.io (CRNO) that has surged 690% over the last couple of months.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially launched as a joke in 2013, but its developers quickly began working on the blockchain behind DOGE, eventually making it faster and cheaper than Bitcoin. This kept DOGE going, but it was always regarded as a meme token.

Fast forward to 2021, when Elon Musk began posting about Dogecoin (DOGE) on his Twitter account after many called on him to support the token, he posted Dogecoin (DOGE) memes, talked about mining DOGE with his kids, and said SpaceX would put a literal Dogecoin on the moon.

All of this hype from his closely-observed Twitter account led to a massive rally. When he tweeted about putting DOGE on the moon on April 1st, DOGE hit a high of $0.071. Just one month and a week later, DOGE peaked at $0.74 – nearly a 950% increase. It’s expected another Elon tweet could send DOGE soaring once again.

While Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted about Shiba Inu (SHIB) specifically, we know that he owns a Shiba Inu dog. And when he posted a picture of his Shiba Inu, Floki, on October 4th, this was the catalyst for SHIB to rocket.

That cruciall October day saw SHIB rise from $0.00000820 to $0.00008854 – a 970% increase in just 24 days, peaking on October 28th. However, since then, SHIB has declined to trade for $0.000012. Given SHIB’s position as the #2 meme token, we could see SHIB starting to climb again if Elon posts another picture of Floki.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) hasn’t yet had a mention from the Dogefather, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he spoke about it in the near future, knowing his investment principles. But what exactly would attract Elon Musk to Chronoly.io (CRNO) ?

Well, Chronoly.io (CRNO) is an Ethereum-based marketplace for trading in shares of luxury watches. Its native token, CRNO, has outperformed both DOGE and SHIB over the past few months. Knowing Elon’s investment philosophy, we can safely say he would be a big fan of Chronoly.io (CRNO) after looking at the project’s fundamentals.

The team behind Chronoly.io (CRNO) is disrupting the luxury watch market, just like Tesla did with the automobile market. They’ve minted a selection of NFTs backed by real luxury watches that they hold in safety deposit vaults with some of the world’s most secure banks. Shares of watches from Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Millie and more can be yours for just $10.

The CRNO token offers discounted trading fees and passive income through staking for Chronoly.io (CRNO) users and is massively undervalued right now. It’s already gained 690% since May, going from $0.01 to $0.079 in September. Presale finishes at the end of this month, where prices are expected to soar potentially 1000%+ once CRNO hits the general public.

For more information about Chronoly.io Pre-sale

Website: https://chronoly.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/chronolyio



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source