Apple's latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy – The Verge

Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.

The 2021 iPad Mini brings several welcome changes to Apple’s smallest tablet, including a larger screen that ditches the home button and replaces Apple’s Lightning connector with a USB-C port. In addition, the Mini features an 8.3-inch display, 2266 x 1488 resolution, and support for Apple’s True Tone technology, which allows you to fine-tune the display based on the lighting in your environment. All this is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic CPU, which makes the latest Mini the one to beat until the inevitable arrival of an M1 or M2 model. Read our review.

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

If you’re looking for a competent laptop instead of a tablet, you can also find discounts on Apple’s 13-inch, M2-equipped MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM. Normally $1,299, the build with 256GB of storage is currently discounted to $1,149 at Best Buy and Amazon. The same retailers (Best Buy / Amazon) are also discounting the 512GB configuration to $1,299 ($150 off), making the current sale prices the best prices we’ve seen for either configuration.

Despite launching earlier this year, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn’t change much regarding the appearance of Apple’s premium laptop — it still sports tapered sides, as well as the same Magic Keyboard, the same two Thunderbolt ports, and the same Touch Bar. However, the addition of Apple’s M2 processor lends the Pro improved performance while retaining the same excellent battery life as its predecessor. Unfortunately, the underwhelming webcam and lack of port selection are still here as well. Read our review.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro uses the 10-core M2 Apple CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory.

Want a TV that isn’t a complete eyesore? Well, you’re in luck: Woot is still offering both the 43- and 50-inch models of Samsung’s latest Frame TV at a discount. Normally $997.99, the 43-inch model is currently on sale for just $739.99, while the 50-inch model is on sale for $949.99 ($350 off). The excellent QLED is a great choice for any room in which you’d like to hang a display without it being the center of attention.

Thanks to customizable bezels, Samsung’s art-inspired TV is designed to simulate the appearance of framed artwork, and can even serve as an art showcase when not in use. Unlike its predecessor, however, the display on the latest model uses a low-reflection matte coating that absorbs ambient light, giving the LED TV a picture quality that resembles actual canvas.

In addition to top-notch aesthetics, the 4K TV boasts a number of modern specs, including a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports (one of which is designated for eARC), and support for HDR10 Plus and a host of popular streaming apps. It also features built-in support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, though, sadly, it lacks Dolby Vision support and full-array local dimming — two common features for TVs in this price range.

The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.

Amazon’s aging Fire TV Stick is still a simple and cost-effective way to access all of your favorite streaming platforms in a single place. And right now, Woot is dropping the price of the 2018 model from $49.99 to $22.99. You can even knock an additional $4 off the sale price by entering promo code FIRE at checkout, bringing the price down to just $19.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K might still be the go-to device for many users, but this discount makes a more compelling case for Amazon’s diminutive streaming device (and its Alexa-enabled remote). The 2018 Fire TV Stick offers access to many of the same services as the Roku model and offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. True, the newer Fire Stick 4K Max features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and offers slightly faster performance than the 2018 Fire TV Stick, but the last-gen model remains a tremendous value at under $20. Read our review.

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with the third-gen Alexa remote. The last-gen streaming stick also offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Be sure to use promo code FIRE at checkout to knock an additional $4 off your total.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming chair, Razer’s Iskur is currently on sale on Amazon for $374.50, the lowest price we’ve seen for what is normally a $499.99 seat. The comfy offering doesn’t offer too many surprises for a chair in this price range, but it’s still an excellent value at this price. The Iskur is a black, leatherette chair with green stitching along the seams that features built-in, adjustable lumbar support. You can also adjust the height of the armrests and angle them from side to side to better accommodate your setup.

Razer’s initial foray into gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur, features dense memory foam cushions that are coated in synthetic leather. The Iskur's armrests and lumbar support can also be fine-tuned to ensure a comfortable and healthy sitting position.

