Google Pixel Pro 7 Vs iPhone 14 Pro Max Which one is better?| Tech Today Diwali Special – Business Today

On this episode of Tech Today, we celebrate the festival of lights and bring you the battle of titans as we assess Google and Apple’s flagship phones against each other. Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is one better? Find out on the show. We also bring you a Diwali Wishlist for all tech geeks! And, a sneak peek into a new way of shopping, in the metaverse and finally, find out why was an iPhone from 2007 sold for close to Rs 32 lakh. Watch Tech Today with Aayush Ailawadi!



