There are four hostile alien civilisations in Milky Way, claims study – India Today

By India Today Web Desk: As humans prepare to beam their address into the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, a new study claims that there could be at least four alien civilisations with hostile intentions in our world. However, the researcher has concluded that the probability of these civilisations invading Earth is very low.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study has been conducted by Alberto Caballero, a Ph.D. student in conflict resolution at the University of Vigo in Spain. He was also the author of a separate study that attempted to analyze where the famous WOW! Signal came from, which was published in Cambridge Universitys peer-reviewed International Journal of Astrobiology.

Caballero, in his latest paper, attempts to provide an estimation of the prevalence of hostile extraterrestrial civilizations that we, as a human civilisation, would attack or invade once we become a Type-1 civilization capable of nearby interstellar travel. He also maintains that there could be fewer than one malicious extraterrestrial civilization in the Milky Way that has also mastered interstellar travel.

I did the paper based only on life as we know it. We dont know the minds of extraterrestrials. An extraterrestrial civilization may have a brain with different chemical compositions and they might not have our empathy or they might have more psychopathological behaviors," the researcher told Vice.

The astronomers question the usefulness of the first interstellar radio message broadcast into deep space in 1974 by the Arecibo telescope saying that only GJ 273 b, located 19 light-years away, remains considered to be potentially habitable. With an estimated Earth similarity of 85 per cent. The message will arrive on the exoplanet in 2029, and any response to Earth would be

received as of 2041.

"The problem is that the message only contained music and a scientific tutorial to decode it. This is, it was a symbolic interstellar message, and therefore unlikely to be received and decrypted by any civilisation provided that it exists," his paper read.

Also Read | Is Earth ready to face an asteroid attack?

To reach his conclusion that four hostile civilisation exists in the Milky Way, Caballero based his estimation on the world's history of invasions in the last century, the military capabilities of the countries involved, and the global growth rate of energy consumption. While he maintains that his calculation could be imperfect, he writes that the findings could serve as a starting point for an international debate about sending the first serious interstellar radio messages to nearby potentially habitable planets.

Scientists are planning to beam the second radio message into interstellar space that would contain simple principles for communication, basic mathematical concepts, physics formulas, constituents of DNA along with information about humans, the Earth, and a return address if someone wants to revert.

The team says that the message will have digitised depictions of the Solar System, Earth's surface, and human form, along with an invitation for any receiving intelligence to respond.

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source