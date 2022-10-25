Samsung Galaxy S22 series new updates & bugs tracker [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

Here’s the crux of the article in video form:

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

While the design is somewhat similar to the S21 series, the company has made some significant upgrades with all models featuring Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back panel.



Having said that, the Galaxy S22 series comes with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Samsung also announced that they will be offering four years of major Android updates complemented by five years of security patches.

Unsurprisingly, the recently launched series comprises three models with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the first phone to include an in-built S Pen that uses an ‘AI-based coordination prediction system’.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer also redesigned the rear camera array which is now made of metal along with a separate lens protrusion for every camera.



This time, the international version of the Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 whereas the Indian, Chinese, US, and Canadian variants will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Having said that, here we will keep tabs on all the updates, bugs, and issues related to Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy S22 series already runs the latest operating system from Google.

With all that in mind, we will be tracking all the software updates, including security patches and bug fixes, coming to the Galaxy S22 devices in this section.

As is the case with every smartphone, Galaxy S22 series users will eventually come across some bugs and issues. With this in mind, we will be keeping an eye on all the bugs and issues that might affect the Galaxy S22 series in the near future.

So make sure to keep checking this space for updates concerning the same.

