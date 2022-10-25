Google Pixel 8 Release Date, Price & Specs Rumours – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

We’re still a fair way off seeing the next generation of Pixel phones, as Google has only recently pulled back the covers of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But, rumours are already beginning to appear about what we might see when the series 8 models arrive.

Here’s what we know so far, as well as a wish-list for what we’d like in the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

There’s no confirmation of the official release date for the Pixel 8 models at the moment, but every single Pixel flagship so far has been released in October, like clockwork, so it feels pretty safe to say we expect the Pixel 8 series to make its debut in October 2023.

Again, there’s no word yet from Google about the potential price tags that will accompany the series-8 devices. Of course, we can use the last few models as a guide to how much you’ll need to save up. Here’s how they lined up:

This shows that Google has been quite set in its ways when it comes to pricing. If that continues in 2023, and we think there’s a good chance it will, then the Pixel 8 should be $599/£599 and the Pixel 8 Pro $899/£849.

Obviously, with the Pixel 8 release date so far in the distance, there’s not much to go on in regards to new components, designs or features. There are some rumours though, with the main one focussed on the chipsets that will be used in the upcoming models.

Dutch site GalaxyClub has reported that work on the third generation of Google’s Tensor chipset is already well into development, meaning it should accompany the Pixel 8 launch. According to the site, Samsung will be the manufacturer again, with a chip bearing the code S5P9865 already appearing on test boards. This follows the naming sequence used with the previous Tensor 1 and 2 processors, which were respectively numbered S5P9845 and S5P9855. With the Tensor 2 that features in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro already proving more energy efficient and powerful than the previous generation, there’s hopes that the third iteration will push things even further when it arrives.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 range of devices now supports satellite communications for calls when you’re in places that 5G fears to tread. According to a tweet by Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer, we may see the same feature arrive with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!

As Google likes to make use of the newest Android features in its phones, not to mention being the first to receive the updates, it seems likely that the Pixel 8 devices will be able to go toe-to-toe with Apple when Android 14 rolls out.

The class of 2022 has impressed, but here’s what we’d like Google to refine in its next iterations.

This is a pretty straightforward one these days. With so many mid-range Android phones boasting 120Hz refresh rates to make scrolling smoother, it makes sense for both the Pro and standard Pixel 8 to have this capability. It’s already present in the Pixel Pro 7 and Pixel Pro 6, but we’d like to see the 90Hz rate on the Pixel 7 make the step up when its replacement arrives.

In both our Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro reviews, the main gripe was slow recharge times. In an age where phones can go from 0% to 100% in around half an hour, the Pixels seem doddery in comparison. So, we think it’s important that Google addresses this in the Pixel 8 devices.

While the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us with its new facial recognition unlock feature, the Pixel 7 still needs more time in the oven. Hopefully, the year between releases will mean the Pixel 8 has a better showing.

Ok. We’re not fat shaming the Pixel 7 Pro, but at 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm and 212g it could be described as big-boned. We don’t know, maybe it’s a thyroid issue, but for the Pixel 8 Pro we’d love to see a more slimline chassis. It’s true that most powerhouse phones are quite chunky these days, but for the sake of our wrists we can only pray for lighter and tighter designs in 2023.

To see what phones the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have to see off, check out our best smartphone and best smartphones coming in 2023 roundups.

Martyn has been involved with tech ever since the arrival of his ZX Spectrum back in the early 80s. He covers iOS, Android, Windows and macOS, writing tutorials, buying guides and reviews for Macworld and its sister site Tech Advisor.

