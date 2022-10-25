NFT meaning: What are NFT cryptos and how does the NFT market work? – Marca

Editions:

Digital currencies like Bitcoin are becoming more and more popular as we enter an ever more digitalised society, with many holding that cryptocurrencies will eventually replace traditional paper notes.

Yet while Bitcoin is the flagship crypto, another increasingly prevalent commodity is NFT, or ‘non-fungible token’ which is almost like a digital version of a collectable.

The ‘non-fungible’ part of NFT means that it is completely unique and cannot be directly replaced with something else.

Unlike in currency where exchanging one note of equal value for another would leave you with the same amount, an NFT has its own unique value which is subjective.

This could be, for example, a historic painting or a vintage baseball card. No matter how many copies exist, there will only ever be one original version.

NFTs are assets that exist in the digital world with no physical version, and digital tokens serve as the certificate of ownership for these assets.

Records of who owns what NFT is stored on the blockchain, supported and kept safe by the ledger.

While it is maintained by some experts that NFTs are just another craze, which will lead to a bubble that will inevitably burst, the investments in this market suggest the contrary, with over 10 billion dollars traded in the third quarter of 2021 alone.

There are several NFT marketplaces which allow online users to buy and sell such tokens.

Among them are Rarible, OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, although many more are popping up.

