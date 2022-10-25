When will Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra get One UI 5 (Android 13)? – DealNTech

Mehtab Ansari Mobiles

The Galaxy S22 series is Samsung’s latest flagship series, including the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. These phones have great cameras and other excellent capabilities. Samsung launched these devices with Android 12 on board. However, the Android 13 update is not very far. Users wonder when their Galaxy S22 series phone will get the Android 13 update. Let’s find out in this post.

Google started releasing Android 13 previews and beta in February 2022. As of now, Android 13 is on beta 4. This beta update is available for a select number of pixel devices. However, Samsung might soon release the Android 13 beta for their Galaxy smartphones. The first smartphones to receive the One UI 5 based on Android 13 beta will be the Galaxy S22 series phones. We can expect the update to arrive on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in the future.



Update October 24: Samsung Galaxy S22 series users are getting One UI 5 stable build in Europe and Asia. One UI 5 brings a ton of new features, which include the latest notifications UI, Better accessibility & Privacy Hub, Stackable widgets, Multitasking gestures, Recognize text via OCR and more. The firmware versions are:

We expect the Android 13 One UI 5 beta program to be released for the Galaxy S22 series by August 2022. Recent reports suggest that the beta build will be released in the 1st week of August. However, the company has not made any statements in this regard.

As of now, Samsung has opened the One UI 5 beta official forum, suggesting the public beta will go live soon. One UI 5 beta for Galaxy S22 is currently being tested internally. Reportedly, the firmware has version S906NKSU2ZVF6.

According to the sources from SamMobile, Samsung is planning to release the public build of Android 13 (One UI 5) in October. Users can download and install the public build on their Galaxy devices and experience the new version of the software. The Galaxy S22 series will be the first to get the update, followed by other Galaxy devices later.

Although there is no official announcement from Samsung, we can expect the One UI 5 Android 13 beta release very soon. For reference, the One UI 4 Android 12 update was released around the same time frame. The public release for the Galaxy S21 series was out in November. Other Galaxy devices will also receive the update by the year 2021.

Samsung has been doing a great job regarding software updates lately. The One UI 4.0 and One UI 4.1 updates are living examples. This time, Samsung plans to take it even further by releasing the One UI 5 Android 13 update a month earlier than last year. This update will bring amazing features and enhanced privacy and security. What do you think of this move from Samsung? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.



