This SF bar owns its building. It still had to close. – SFGATE

Old Devil Moon is closing next month after six years in Bernal Heights.
The local watering hole and restaurant, located at 3472 Mission St., is expected to permanently close on Nov. 19, according to an Instagram post shared by the business. Chris Cohen, a partner at Old Devil Moon, told SFGATE that he and his partners decided that the time was right to wind down and move on to new projects.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do by putting together a space with excellent design that was both a chill, local spot and a destination for beer lovers from all over the Bay Area,” Cohen said via email. “We had an amazing run of 6 years serving the good folks of the Mission, Bernal, Noe, and the whole city … [but] we’ve faced all the same challenges other such businesses in SF have.”
Some of the difficulties Old Devil Moon encountered existed even before the pandemic. Operational costs and retaining staff had been a problem, especially in the high-priced city, Cohen said. Moreover, Cohen said that business has not “completely returned to pre-pandemic levels” almost three years since March 2020.
Like many bars and restaurants in 2020, Old Devil Moon adopted a to-go model. That same year, Cohen told SFGATE that the brewery had invested in a Crowler machine to seal cocktails in 12-ounce bottles for takeout.
“Just getting [Old Devil Moon] open was a feat in itself considering the cost and difficulties of doing business in San Francisco,” Cohen said. “It isn’t news to anyone that hospitality is a tough business — the margins for bars and restaurants are razor thin.”
Old Devil Moon opened in 2016 as a bar with a mystical theme that included a tarot card photo booth. The space was decked out with a custom-built draft beer system with 19 valves, Eater SF reported.
Sadly, Old Devil Moon won’t open at another location. Cohen said that he and his partners previously purchased the building and are searching for new tenants to take up the space, which was recently renovated.
The partners are already delving into other work ahead. Andrew Kelley and Ericka Schell have plans for a future bar in San Francisco, while Syr Beker will return their focus on theatrical work at Queer Cat Productions, a theater company they co-founded. Cohen, who lives in Portland, has released online training courses for the Certified Cicerone exam at his other company, Beer Scholar.
On Instagram, Old Devil Moon partners wrote that they hope customers come out and celebrate with them in their remaining few weeks. The bar has Halloween events planned for the remainder of October in addition to trivia nights and a “blowout bash” planned for its last day.
Susana Guerrero is a reporter for SFGATE covering the Bay Area’s food scene. She received an M.A. in journalism from USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and earned a B.A. in English from UC Berkeley. She’s a Bay Area native. Email her at Susana.Guerrero@sfgate.com
Old Devil Moon is located at 3472 Mission St. in San Francisco. The bar is permanently closing on Nov. 19.