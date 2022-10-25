Buy Microsoft Office Professional for Windows for $80 – Engadget

We can attribute much of Microsoft’s recent financial success to its Office suite, which illustrates how the software series has become an integral part of the modern computing experience. However, the entire collection can be pricey, and paying for Office 365’s recurring subscription fee isn’t fun either.

But before you resign yourself to one of its competitors, you can score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows plus training that could help you use it effectively. On sale now for $80 , this bundle includes access to the entire suite’s programs and eight courses ranging from data analysis lessons in Excel to a beginner’s overview of Outlook.

With this one-time purchase, you’ll receive software license keys and download links to install Microsoft Office on a single Windows machine. The Professional version includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. These tools allow you to handle a wide gamut of office-related tasks, from writing and formatting documents and to-do lists to crafting engaging presentations and connecting with colleagues via video conferencing.

And if you aren’t sure how to get the most out of these programs, the training can help. For instance, Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables illustrates how to identify insights and trends by analyzing and visualizing raw data. This particular course is presented by Chris Dutton , the founder of Maven Analytics and a certified Microsoft Excel Expert who has taught over 25 thousand students.

You’ll find seven other highly rated lessons catering to beginner and advanced Office users. You may discover how to design impressive PowerPoint decks for potential clients and managers. There’s also a Microsoft Teams class that covers the meetings, chats, channels, notes and more.

Course list:

Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis With Pivot Tables

Microsoft Word 365

PowerPoint From Beginner to Advanced Level

Outlook for Beginners

Microsoft 365 Teams

Microsoft OneNote: Beginner to Advanced

Microsoft Access: Beginner to Advanced

Microsoft Publisher 365

A lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows retails for $349 on its own, but you can unlock it now along with eight valuable courses for just $80 .

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here .

