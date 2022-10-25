Tales of the Jedi Archives – Star Wars News Net

Star Wars News Net is your source for news – Covering everything from the films, TV shows, novels, comics and more. SWNN – A Force for News!

New ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Spot Teases Tomorrow’s Six Short Adventures; Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms Voice Role – #DisneyPlus #StarWars #TalesOfTheJedi – … https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/10/new-tales-of-the-jedi-spot-teases-tomorrows-six-short-adventures-bryce-dallas-howard-confirms-voice-role.html – Star Wars News Net

‘Star Wars’ Celebration 2023 Official Artwork Revealed – #StarWars #StarWarsCelebration #StarWarsCelebration2023 – … https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/10/star-wars-celebration-2023-official-artwork-revealed.html – Star Wars News Net

Damon Lindelof ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be Set After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’; New Secret Writers Room Might Include Dave Filoni – #DamonLindelof #Lucasfilm #StarWars – … https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/10/damon-lindelof-star-wars-movie-will-be-set-after-the-rise-of-skywalker-new-secret-writers-room-might-include-dave-filoni.html – Star Wars News Net

Disney Advised Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing ‘Star Wars’ Projects; More #Lucasfilm Executive Personnel Changes Possible – #KathleenKennedy #StarWars – … https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/10/disney-advised-kathleen-kennedy-to-stop-announcing-star-wars-projects-more-executive-personnel-changes-possible.html – Star Wars News Net

Damon Lindelof ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be Set After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’; New Secret Writers Room Might Include Dave Filoni – #DamonLindelof #Lucasfilm #StarWars – … https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2022/10/damon-lindelof-star-wars-movie-will-be-set-after-the-rise-of-skywalker-new-secret-writers-room-might-include-dave-filoni.html – Star Wars News Net

source