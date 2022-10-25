Stimulus checks: These states are giving money as of May 2022 – Marca English

Editions:

The objective is to support families to face the effects of inflation and price increases

In order to help families cope with the problems presented by the economy in the face of the rising cost of living, inflation and prices of goods, as well as some basic services, state governments are launching their own stimulus checks or related benefits for taxpayers.

The initiative also provides for tax rebates, gas rebates, and more.

The point is that, during the pandemic, the federal government allocated billions of dollars to the states and to some extent there is a pool of money that has not been used.

Therefore, each entity will support the population differently.

The following are some of the support strategies that will be implemented in some states.

California: A possible gas tax rebate of up to $400 per car for up to two vehicles is being studied.

Georgia: A tax break of $250 for single filers, $375 for head of household filers, and $500 for married filing jointly could be implemented.

Hawaii: A possible tax break is being discussed for all Hawaii taxpayers; $300 if earning less than $100, and $100 if earning more than $100.

Idaho: There is the possibility of a tax rebate via direct deposit or paper stimulus check; the greater of $75 or 12% of 2020 Idaho state taxes.

Indiana: A one-time tax refund of $125 could go into effect.

Kansas: A reduction or elimination of the state purchase tax is being debated.

Kentucky: A one-time stimulus rebate, up to $500 per state resident and $1,000 per household, is being discussed.

Maine: Direct payments could begin to be issued through $850 stimulus checks.

New Jersey: A possible property tax rebate of up to $250 for renters and an average of $700 for homeowners is being discussed.

New Mexico: A one-time tax break of $250 for single filers and $500 for married filing jointly is planned, as well as a refundable child tax credit of up to $175 per child, effective January 1, 2023.

New York: A property tax rebate could be implemented for 2021, 2022 and 2023; an average of $425 in New York and $970 outside the city.

Pennsylvania: The possibility of reducing the state gas tax by 30% is being analyzed.

Virginia: Under consideration is cutting or eliminating the state food tax entirely and/or suspending the state gas tax of $0.262 per gallon for one year.

