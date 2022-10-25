Nio stock bounces, even after Tesla CEO Elon Musk says China seeing 'burst of recession' – MarketWatch

The U.S.-listed shares of China-based Nio Inc. NIO, +12.49% gained 0.1% in afternoon trading Thursday, after closing the previous session at the lowest price since July 2020, despite the 6.7% selloff in rival electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc.’s stock TSLA, +5.29% after disappointing third-quarter results. Meanwhile, shares of fellow China-based EV makers XPeng Inc. XPEV, +10.89% climbed 3.9% after closing Wednesday at a record low, and Li Auto Inc. LI, +8.31% hiked up 3.0% after closing Wednesday at a two-year low. The rallies come after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk was asked on the post-earnings conference call with analysts about the EV maker’s performance in China, and Musk answered “China is experiencing quite a burst of a recession of sorts,” according to a FactSet transcript. He said Europe was in a “recession of sorts” while North America’s economy remained “pretty healthy.” Tesla hasn’t filed its third-quarter 10-Q yet, but the second quarter 10-Q showed that revenue generated from China represented 22.4% of total revenue. Nio’s stock has tumbled 46.3% over the past three months, while Tesla shares have lost 16.3%, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI, +1.90% has dropped 25.1% and the S&P 500 SPX, +1.63% has declined 7.2%.

