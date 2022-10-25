How to Download Microsoft Teams? – UC Today

Looking for Contact Centre News? Visit our dedicated site CX TODAY

Your how to guide on downloading Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a chat-based workspace and collaboration platform that lets users communicate with colleagues via voice, video, messages, and file-sharing. It is perfect for small businesses and enterprise teams of all sizes.

Teams can be downloaded and installed on a user’s desktop straight from teams.microsoft.com/downloads if they have the necessary local rights. Admin permissions are not required to install the Teams client on Windows PCs, but they are on Macs.

IT professionals can determine how the installation files are disseminated to their company’s devices. JAMF Pro (macOS) and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (Windows) are two examples of how admins can carry out bulk downloads and installations. Note that these options are only used for the first installation of Teams clients and not for further updates.

The following operating systems support desktop clients: Windows 32-bit and 64-bit versions (8.1 or later, excluding Windows 10 LTSC), Windows 10 on ARM with ARM64 Server (Windows 2012 R2 or later), and Linux macOS (in .deb and .rpm formats).

The Team’s mobile apps, available for Android and iOS, are designed for users who wish to join in chat-based conversations and make audio calls with colleagues while on the road. If you’re looking for mobile apps, go to Google Play or the iOS App Store.

Notably, only the most recent four major Android versions are supported. When a new major version of Android is released, it is officially supported by Google in addition to the previous three versions. For iOS, only the two most recent major versions of Apple’s mobile operating system are supported.

Only the relevant mobile platform’s app store should be utilized to download and update mobile apps. Microsoft does not support MDM or side-loading for mobile app deployment. After being installed on a compatible mobile platform, the Teams Mobile App will be supported as long as the version is less than three years old. If users do not have access to the Play Store or Apple Store in their region, they can directly visit their smartphone company’s application marketplace to download Microsoft Teams.

For example, Teams can be downloaded from the following app stores in China:

Teams’ browser client (teams.microsoft.com) is a full-featured web interface that works with several browsers like Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Edge (RS2 or later), Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), Google Chrome (the latest versions plus two previous versions), Safari 14+, Safari 13.1+, Firefox (the latest versions plus two previous versions), Safari versions before 13.

Since the browser client uses webRTC to handle meetings and calling, there is no need for a plug-in or download to use Teams in a browser. However, third-party cookies must be enabled in your browser.

However, there are a few limitations if you choose not to download Microsoft Teams. For instance, both participants must be using the Teams desktop client, to provide and take control of shared material during screen sharing during meetings. Control is not possible when one or both parties use Teams in a browser. When using Teams in a browser, users will not be able to blur their background as only the Teams desktop client supports this functionality.

On the other hand, Teams may be run in the browser on PCs and Macs that fulfill the Microsoft Teams minimal hardware requirements, even if the desktop client is not supported. For example, utilizing Teams with Firefox on a Linux operating system is possible.

The Teams app comes with a free version with limited storage and several other usage restrictions. For instance, users can conduct meetings of only up to 1 hour, and only up to 100 participants can join a meeting. It is possible to enjoy up to 1TB of cloud storage per user and have 300 participants in a single meeting with paid versions. Paid tiers also extend the maximum duration to 30 hours and provide you with meeting recordings and transcripts.

Here is the pricing information for upgrading to a premium version after downloading Teams. Microsoft Teams is included with Microsoft Office 365 subscribers. Premium plans begin at $4.00 per user per month and need an annual commitment. The subscription plan for Microsoft Teams Essential costs $4.00 per user per month, Microsoft 365 Business Basic Plan costs $6.00 per user per month, and Microsoft Business Standard costs $12.50 per user per month.

Notably, the Microsoft 365 platform will not only download Teams on your system but will also include Office apps and services.

