10 Best Free Apps for Android TV in 2022 (Google TV) – YTECHB

There are a large number of smart TVs available. TVs that are running Google’s Android TV OS are the most popular ones. The main reason why people prefer Android TVs over other smart TVs is the support of Google apps and PlayStore which lets you download a number of apps. And it also allows sideloading Android apps that are either not available in your region or PlayStore. Today, we will be taking a look at the best free apps for Android TV that you should try on your TV.

The PlayStore for Android has a wide range of apps for you to choose from. While paid apps are generally a good choice, most people prefer to get along with using free apps. And when you think of free apps, it can be a headache to find out which ones are the best and which ones you should be avoiding. So, in today’s list, we will be taking a look at the best free apps for your Smart TV.

There are a good number of free apps available to download for your Android smart TV. We take a look at the best ones you need to have installed on your Android TV. All the apps that are on the list are free to download and if you can’t find them on the PlayStore, you can always sideload the apps from third-party sources.

A good number of smart TVs out there might have all the features that you use on a regular basis. These features are what make the TV smart. However, if you wanted to browse the internet on your big-screen TV, you will have to download an app as there is no pre-installed web browser that comes with Android TV OS. Open Browser on the PlayStore is a free and easy-to-use web browser that works perfectly on an Android TV.

You can not only browse the internet but also be able to watch free movies and play free games. The browser has the option to save bookmarks, have multiple tabs, and even make use of the incognito mode. The browser is free to download. You can head here to download it for your Android TV. If you wanted to try other web browsers for your Android TV, you can check out this list.

Ever got the annoying message on your Android TV that your TV storage space is full? Well, that can happen when you might have downloaded a few files and forgotten to delete them. In this case, you need a handy file explorer called FX File Manager. This is a free-to-use, ad-free File manager that you can install on your TV and clear out the cache files or any other files from your TV storage. Using the file manager you can track your storage use.

The app has a very simple and easy-to-navigate interface, which is needed when you are installing it on an Android TV. This file manager also helps you to search for any files on your TV. If you purchase the premium version of the app, you will be able to share the files between your TV and other devices via WiFi. You can get the file manager app from here.

When you use an Android TV, you might have wanted to transfer files like APKs, photos, songs, documents, and more from your phone or PC to your TV. This is where this handy app comes into play. The app is free to install and you need to have it installed on your Android device in case you wish to transfer files to your TV.

You can transfer images, apk, audio, and video files using the app. The setup is very simple. Launch the app on both devices, and choose whether the device is going to send or receive the files. Just ensure that both devices are connected to the same wifi network. Download the app from the Google Play Store.

VLC is another free app for Android TVs. It is the most versatile media player for Phones and PC. And luckily it is also available for Android TVs. The app can open and play all types of audio and file formats. Since it is a free app, it is recommended to have it installed so that you can always watch through your collection of shows and movies without having to worry about anything.

The user interface for Android TV is simple and easy to navigate. If you have used Google’s Play Music app previously, VLC TV App follows a similar design. You can get the VLC app for free from the Google Play Store.

Now, if you are someone that has an Android TV that has no Apple AirPlay, it can be difficult to share your Apple device’s screen with the TV. This is where the AirScreen app comes into play. With the AirScreen app, you can simply AirPlay or Cast content from your iPhone or iPad to the Android TV. You just need to have both devices connected to the same wifi network.

The plus point is that you will not be required to install any app on your iPhone or iPad. Get the AirScreen app from the Play Store.

If you have an Android phone, you might have used the Digital Wellbeing feature. It is a feature that helps you to control the amount of time that you spend on your phone and also helps in restricting the usage of certain apps after you cross a certain limit. Well, if you have kids who have an Android TV either in the living room or in their bedroom, you can now control how much content they get to watch and for how long.

tvUsage is the Digital Wellbeing app for your Android TV. The app is free to download from the Google Play Store.

If you are someone that stores all their movies and tv shows on a media server, then Plex is what you need. Because this app lets you connect to your media server and will provide you details of your movies and tv shows as well as organize and arrange them perfectly. All you need to do is launch the app, connect the server and now you can watch your own collection of movies.

The app also lets you watch a number of movies and tv shows available within the app itself. There are also a good number of Live TV Channels that you can watch. These channels show you news, sports, entertainment, and everything else. Get it for free from the Play Store.

The good part about owning an Android TV is that you can sideload Android apps. However, when you install them, you will not see them on your TV’s home screen, and that can be annoying. Thankfully, with the help of the Sideload Launcher which you can download from the PlayStore, is a launcher that will display all installed apps on your TV, just like a launcher on your Android mobile.

The TV launcher is available for free and is a must-have for those who sideload Android apps on their TV on a regular basis. Head here to get the app from the Google Play Store.

If you are looking for free movie apps for Android TV, this section is for you. There are a number of streaming services that you can install and watch content. However, if you wanted to watch content for free without having to pay any money whatsoever, there are actually a good number of streaming apps such as Peacock TV, Pluto TV, Amazon Freevee, Tubi TV, Crackle, Vudu, Sling TV, and Xumo.

Most of these apps do not require you to register or create an account. However, some of them might require having an account. Well, these are free services and are supported by ads, which is good enough to watch a ton of free content. You can download all of these apps for free from Google Play Store.

If you want to know the latest happening about the weather in your locality, the best free tv app to get all of that information has to be the WeatherNation app. This is a must-have app as it has a wonderfully easy-to-use interface and it is free. Also, no Android TV has a built-in weather app, so this one does the job just right.

Get the app for your Android TV via the Google Play Store.

This concludes the 10 best apps for Android TV for free. Sure, we could add other apps like Netflix and similar ones, but then when the whole idea is to talk about free apps, these are the ten best pens out there. All of the apps mentioned in this list are essential and help improve your experience owning an Android TV. Have an app on your mind that is completely free but not on this list? Comment the apps down below and we’ll add them to this list.

Android TV Guides:

By Joshua D’souza

Comment

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source