PICTURES: Local Veterans Visit Inspires & Teaches 7th Graders – Schodack Central School District

Oct 19, 2022 | Maple Hill Jr. High School
Maple Hill 7th grade English classes will again be entering the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay contest (see some pictures of last year’s student essay winners)! To help them not only get inspired to write about this year’s essay topic – “My Pledge to Veterans” – but also to learn local and national history, local veterans visited on October 12 & 13 to speak with them about their experiences in the service. Thank you to all our visitors for their time and their service! Visiting veterans included:
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7338, Mary & Kevin McCarthy (Retired US Navy) and Master Sergeant Brooke Albert.
Veterans who are former Schodack employees: Coach McCabe (1st PE teacher at former Middle School, athletic director and wrestling coach), Russ Reickert (head mechanic) and Jim Gibbons (math teacher and grandfather of MH student Gunnar). Russ and Jim are also members of VFW Post 7337.
Current Maple Hill Technology Teacher Bill Murray spoke about his service in the US Army from 2002-2006.
Retired Colonel Jude Mulvey (Army National Guard) and Craig Wilkinson (US Navy) discuss their service with 7th graders. Jude Mulvey made a book about her deployment to Iraq.
Austin Ebanks joined our 7th-grade classes via Google Meet from San Diego to discuss his service in the US Marines.
