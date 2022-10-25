Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of His Shiba Inu Floki Dressed As Santa — Will This Send Dogecoin Soaring Today? – Benzinga

As of Monday morning, Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading 2.23% higher over the past 24 hours.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has shot up 17.59% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE is up 0.02% and 0.49% respectively over 24 hours.

The joke cryptocurrency’s 24-hour trading volume was down 24% at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Over a 30-day period, DOGE has declined 7.6%, while it has fallen nearly 5.9% in the last 90 days.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 3,237%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded in the green along with other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.55% to $2.41 trillion.

DOGE was included in the top 10 most mentioned coins on Twitter, attracting 807 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The two most discussed coins were BTC and ETH, which attracted 3,286 and 1,347 tweets respectively.

Dogecoin, along with other major cryptocurrencies, was relatively stable during the holiday weekend as a much anticipated Santa rally failed to materialize.

The Dogecoin Foundation recently announced a roadmap for the next year, which includes a website redesign and the launch of a dedicated wallet for retailers to set up DOGE payments easily.

The roadmap also touched on a “unique Doge proposal” for a “Community Staking” version of Proof of Stake that rewards everyone for contributing to the network.

The Foundation revealed that it was working with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Community Staking. It should be noted that Buterin is an advisor to the board of the Foundation.

Meanwhile, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus revealed on Sunday that he owns nearly 220,000 DOGE worth about $42,000. Markus said he will never go back to coding his creation.

Also on Sunday, DOGE bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu “Floki” dressed up as Santa, which led to a buzz in a knockoff coin.

