Walt Disney World Issues September 29 Update About Hurricane Ian – WDW News Today

Walt Disney World has issued an update about Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), which is making its way across Florida right now.

The update reads:

We are thinking of our neighbors across Florida. We will get through this together and will be there to help our cast members and community.

As we keep safety in mind, our theme parks and other operating areas remain closed today while crews assess the impact of the storm and clear debris. Thank you to all of our cast members who continue to care for the thousands of guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels.

The theme parks, Disney Springs, and mini golf courses remain closed today. Park Pass reservations are not available for tomorrow, but at this time, the parks are expected to reopen. Stay tuned for further updates.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Hope the parks open back up soon!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source