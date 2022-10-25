Shiba Inu whales scoop up 256 billion SHIB as price witnesses trend reversal – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

The two largest Shiba Inu whales started accumulating the meme coin through its recent dip in price. Shiba Inu price bounced off critical support level at $0.0000098, and the meme coin is ready to recover from the recent decline. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on SHIB.

Also read: MATIC price: Polygon hits new milestone, active users double to 5.8 million

Typically, large wallet investors scoop up the meme coin during its downtrend. In the recent downtrend, two large Shiba Inu whales accumulated a whopping $2.71 million worth of 256 billion SHIB tokens within a 24 hour period.

The most popular Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency made an attempt to bounce off crucial support at $0.0000098. Two deep-pocketed SHIB investors poured millions in three transactions to revive the meme coin from its decline.

The whale is the fiftieth largest Shiba Inu holder and adding $1.32 million worth of SHIB to their portfolio increased their holdings significantly. The whale added this in two transactions within a 24 hour period.



50th largest SHIB whale accumulates Shiba Inu

Based on data from Shibburn, a total of 132 million SHIB tokens have been permanently destroyed by the joint efforts of the SHIB army. This has triggered a 600% increase in the Shiba Inu burn rate.

Two of the largest burn transactions, 54,946,535 and 30,763,170 are recorded on the burn portfolio, both performed by the same mysterious wallet 0x8621a6b76a1c39713997b98230a7bb05526f89b3.

Shiba Inu holder count climbed in September 2022, to hit a new all-time high. Over 100,000 holders were added to the list and a total of 2,203,375 users hold Shiba Inu. On Shiba Eternity’s worldwide release, the meme coin added roughly 10,000 holders.

Analysts have set a target of $0.00001081, $0.00001109 and $0.00001156 for Shiba Inu. Army_Shiba is bullish on a Shiba Inu price rally.



SHIB-USDT price chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Terra's LUNA 2.0 is up 4% on the week. An influx of volume accompanies the recent upward move. Invalidation of any uptrend potential is a breach below $2.36.

Tezos price has been down 20% since September. The downtrend has been turbulent, suggesting a bullish recoil effect could occur. A breach above $1.45 could induce a 27% rally.

Ethereum Classic was one of the many cryptocurrencies that rose on Tuesday. The crypto market added over $43 billion on Tuesday following the uptrend of many altcoins.

Chiliz emerged as one of the better-performing assets this week as the cryptocurrency reclaimed some critical levels. The asset is riding high on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source